December is a busy, stressful, but exciting month for everyone. As children test our patience with their unbounded energy, especially since school is soon out for the holidays, you might put that energy into creating gifts for relatives and friends.
Cookies are the gift you probably think of first. Sugar cookies that are cut out and decorated are usually a messy but enjoyable project. Could you make it a total family activity by inviting Dad to help also? Just imagine the fun and laughter!
For children of culture, family cooking and traditional dishes are most enjoyed by everyone in their families. Involving children is a sure way to pass on these traditions. Cooking together with children might be somewhat stressful and definitely not perfect. With patience on the part of adults, involving children makes wonderful memories.
Another suggestion might be to make Christmas ornaments. These can be as simple as decorating clothespins with glitter and sequins to make them sparkle as they are clipped to tree branches. Clothespins can also be made into traditional figures with a little imagination. Christmas Clothespin Crafts by Debra Stump (pinterest.com/goldenroze777/christmas-clothespin-crafts/) has many ideas. A star or a key holder made from the clothespin springs makes sure nothing is wasted. Maybe Dad or grandparents would appreciate that key holder as a Christmas gift. Just buy a bag of clothespins, glitter, felt squares, and glue and let your little creators create for Christmas.
Pinterest has other ideas for Christmas crafts for kids as well and YouTube has videos for guidance.
The best gifts are handmade and come straight from the heart. — Jill Staake
Jill also suggests woodworking gifts, sewing and yarn gifts, food gifts, wearable gifts, arts and crafts gifts, and writing and paper gifts on her website— letgrow.org/gifts-kids-can-make. This website will surely have something your children will enjoy making.
On her website — happyhooligans.ca/40-useful-gifts-kids-can-make —Jackie Currie has several ideas for kids to make gifts that grownups will really use.
If your older children are musically inclined, they can use their vacation time to compose music to sing or play on their instrument to entertain your guests during the holidays.
Be aware of the high notes, of the blissful faces and their soft messages, and listen for the silent message of a highly decorated gift. — Dejan Stojanovic
Any of your children can compose a verse or poem for each one of your family members, noting a special trait for each letter of that person's name and decorating it for a cherished gift. They can write a play or compose a puppet show with a Christmas theme that their siblings can help them perform.
What is in the pencil is greater than what is around it — Israelmore Ayivor
Your children will be proud to make gifts to show their potential, their imagination and creativity and to show the receivers just how much they are loved.
Above all, consider this: The greatest gift we can give ourselves, our children, and our world is to live well and love well. — Alexandra Katehakis
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com