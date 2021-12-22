Wouldn’t it be nice if the gifts parents, grandparents, and other relatives give children would last longer than Christmas Day? Wouldn’t it be nice if there were no puzzle pieces or necessary building blocks still lost the week after Christmas? Wouldn't it be nice if there was no squabbling over toys any day?
Parents and grandparents can give lasting gifts during the Christmas season. From an early age, children can be taught to be good people and treat others the way they would like to be treated. Giving “gifts,” such as honesty, self-control, dependability, unselfishness, and kindness are values adults can reinforce even before Christmas.
Children can be taught to care for their toys and belongings long before this special day. They can be taught to be responsible for putting their blocks and puzzles in their boxes. They can be taught to be kind and thoughtful of others, to share their toys. Encouraging and teaching children to respect their own things and those of others goes a long way to prepare them for doing so later in their lives.
It can be depressing for parents and grandparents to know they do not have the means to give children all they order from Santa. An idea suggested by a friend of mine, Linda Muscato, is to give four gifts to children: one thing they want, one thing they need, one thing to wear, and one thing to read. Maybe we should also add something to share so children can develop acts of kindness and consideration of others.
Parents can show the gift of patience with their children’s wishes by helping them realize they really do not need all they ask for. They can explain the newest gadgets and expensive video games are not necessary for their daily living. They can help children have self-control and avoid tantrums by talking with them often before Christmas as their children pass enticing store displays or tantalizing TV ads. They can help their children avoid disappointment by taking these steps before Christmas.
Sometimes children need to make tough decisions, but making them helps develop values and puts actions in proper perspective. Children watch how parents handle things. If parents purchase more than they need and waste or discard their purchases soon after they are made, children will never learn to care for their own things. Parents need to realize the example they give their children may determine the way their children ask and act at this time of year.
Behaving well can lead students {children} on a more successful path – children can even educate parents about love, generosity and good manners. — Roger Moore
Do not let your children educate you about these things but let them learn from you. Perhaps they would rather have the gift of your time, enjoying something you both have an interest in and can share. Maybe to play sports, travel, or just sit and talk is what they really want.
Consider your gift choices carefully and enjoy a beautiful family Christmas!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com