Are you being bombarded with “I must have a cell phone. All my friends have one. I cannot live without a cell phone. How can I stay in touch with my friends this summer? Please! Please! PLEASE! You can hold my allowance, but I just must have a cell phone! I need one! You have to get me a cell phone!”
You as a parent are faced with a hard decision about how soon your child should have a cell phone. Although your children as young as 8 or 9 may beg for their own phone, most experts agree that if you can hold off purchasing a cell phone for your children until they are at least 12 or 13, even 15 or 16, you should do so because “too much tech too soon is too dangerous.” (Gabb Phones)
Having a cell phone was supposed to improve parent/child communication. Instead, cell phones have caused behavioral problems, stunting emotional and social growth, affecting the mental and physical health of users, absentmindedness, nervousness, neck and spine pain, and predicting future arthritis in hands and arms. (Matthew Kelly)
Issues such as early exposure to pornography, (the average age for a first-time viewer is now eight-years-old!), lack of motivation due to screen addiction to games and social media, familial discord due to lack of sleep, lack of ability to regulate emotions and lack of spending quality time together, parents concerned because their child “befriended” someone online to find out it was a predator grooming their child into sending inappropriate pictures, and the darkest and worst has been the families who have lost their young child to suicide or is struggling with self-harm.
Tessa Stuckey on Pinwheel Resources
There are now special phones for kids from such companies as Gabb Phones and Pinwheel. They are basic and used for communication, unlimited text and talk, and GPS, but have no internet, no games, and no social media. They look like smartphones and Gabb even has wristwatch phones.
On pinwheel.com/howitworks, the company encourages creativity, communication and responsibility and has daily schedules that parents and caregivers can customize to suit family needs.
Gabbwireless.com has a phone — Gabb Phone Z2— that looks and feels like a smartphone so your children would not be embarrassed using this regulated use phone.
If you still want your children to have an iPhone or iPad, there are parental control apps to which you can subscribe. BARK monitors all social media; MMGuardian keeps track of all texts sent or received by your children and helps parents stay informed of their children’s usage. Boomerang might be best for first time phone users since it has great screen time management and parents can schedule automatic shutdown times, but it might only be available on Android phones.
Screen time (tablets, smartphones, video games) for your children is so important that as a parent you must do your research and discuss responsible use with your children. The internet has more information and suggestions for how you can safeguard your children’s future. This is worth your time.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com