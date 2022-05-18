Do you even remember what board games are in our digital world? A board game is any of many games of strategy or chance played on a specially designed board that has pieces to move. Two or more opponents follow a certain set of rules and take turns determined by dice or cards.
Board games teach children higher-order thinking skills and such traits as task persistence, impulse control, emotion regulation, and creative, flexible thinking as children react to the winning and losing in playing these games.
A good family board game can strengthen family bond, create lasting memories and encourage cognitive skills along the way. — Chloe Jeong
A family game is one that is easy to learn and can be played again and again according to Cardner Clark.
But you might be tired playing Monopoly — a game in which players buy and trade property, buy property, and charge rent. Players can even buy enough property to create a “monopoly” using finance, counting and negotiation skills.
Ticket to Ride is like Monopoly. Players collect cards to build and claim railroad routes across the country. The longer the routes, the more points players earn.
The Allowance Game is like Monopoly but developed to help youngsters learn money skills before playing Monopoly as a family game.
The game of Life moves through multiple stages of life from childhood to retirement to see who gets to retire first. This game teaches strategy and smart decision making.
Is your game of Scrabble sitting on the shelf? Try Take a Letter, which is like Monopoly meets Scrabble. Players move around the board collecting and trading letters they need to form a word. Qwirkle is like Scrabble but with patterns instead of word building. Even young children can play this. Letter Jam is a cooperative word game in which players help each other to form words from the letters showing on the table.
Pictionary could be difficult for your children, but Rapiddough is a lot more fun. Build objects instead of drawing them.
Sorry! uses competition to get all player’s four pawns home.
In Clue, players move game pieces through rooms to look for clues to solve a murder mystery. It teaches deductive reasoning (thinking with information given) and logic.
Candyland is fun for younger gamers. Players draw from a stack of cards in a race to find King Kandy. When you get tired playing this game, try Chutes and Ladders for even the very youngest player who cannot read yet.
For other vertical play, try Connect Four, Jenga, Crazy Tower, or RhinoHero if you have children or other family members with good coordination.
Every game gives you a new challenge, and new problems to solve. — Ander Herrera
You can print-and-play games. Print the game components yourself or combine with dice or pawns.
Would you like to design your own board game? brandonthegamedev.com will help you to do that.
When you want to win a game, you have to teach. When you lose a game, you have to learn. — Tom Landry
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com