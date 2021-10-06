Of course "I am a caring parent. I feed and clothe my children, take them to school, sports, music, and dance practices. I make sure they get to the dentist and get their vaccinations. I get them to bed on time and read books to them. What more can I do?"
Children need you to also pay attention to their emotional needs. Maybe you disregard your children’s pleas for help, thinking their pleas are childish or temporary. Maybe you think your children are too temperamental, taking small things too seriously and making them into giant things. Maybe you think your children are just impossible to understand.
If you neglect your children’s emotional needs, your child may take failure too seriously and be devastated by defeat. They may have a tough time trusting people if they see parents as deceitful or manipulative. If your children see you neglecting your own mental and self-care, they may become vulnerable to more stress and anxiety.
If your children receive no love or support from you as parent, they may lack confidence or become too self-critical, especially if you expect perfection or are pushing them too hard. If you blame your children for things they do wrong or see everything they do as wrong, your children become guilt–ridden and apologetic. They may be baffled by the consequences you apply if you are inconsistent in your discipline.
An unpredictable parent is a fearsome god in the eyes of a child. — Susan Forward
Children soak up both verbal and nonverbal messages like a sponge. They listen to you, watch you and imitate you. Your actions are patterns of behavior that may negatively shape your children’s lives.
They also want to be more like their older siblings. So, allowing humor that belittles each other can be extremely damaging in a family. Children take sarcasm and humorous exaggeration at face value. Making jokes at someone else’s expense, whether from a parent or another sibling, can be damaging. Children believe and internalize what parents and siblings say about them.
You may be neglecting or ignoring your children without even realizing it, by simply not listening to them. Put your phone down and make eye contact. Try not to downplay your children’s concerns. Be patient and present, showing your children you really care about what they have to say and that their feelings and words are important to you.
If you want your children to turn out well, spend twice as much time with them, and half as much money. — Abigail Van Buren
Some children feel severely neglected because their parents are just too busy or more concerned with their own needs to pay attention to them. Parents fail to see the progress their children are making in school or sports. They see their children’s mistakes as failures and reflections on them rather than learning opportunities. They embarrass their children by their own behavior.
Be the people in your children’s lives who lift them up and give them support whenever they need it. Be the genuinely caring parents your children love.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com