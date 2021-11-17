On Nov. 25, we take time to celebrate Thanksgiving although we should be giving thanks every day of our lives. It does give us a chance to do some unique things that I would like to share with you.
There are many great ideas on the internet that help you and your children make it a special holiday to share with family.
Your children can go for a walk looking for tree branches that have fallen. Your family can vote on one that you can make into a “Thanksgiving Tree” (jamie@handsonaswegrow.com). Draw or trace leaves on which each member of your family can write persons, places, or things for which they are grateful. By beginning this project soon, you can have a beautiful fall tree with colored leaves for your thanksgiving table.
Another project that can help your family get ready for this special day is to make a chain with strips of paper on which each person can write something for which they are grateful. As the chain grows, so will your children remember more things for which they are grateful.
Using the colors of fall, your children can begin to make placemats (kidsactivitiesblog.com) and place cards (oprahdaily.com/life/g29464217/diy-thanksgiving-place-cards/slide=13) for all the guests at your Thanksgiving table. Children can take the time to learn to fold napkins in an unusual and unique manner. There is a turkey napkin folding tutorial on the website worldmarket.com/inspirations/ideas-and-tips/how-to/thanksgiving-turkey-napkin-folding-tutorial.do that your older children may enjoy crafting. If this is too difficult for your younger children, they can go to www.howtofoldnapkins.com. There is also a DIY Teepee Napkin Place Setting that uses napkins at www.allthingsthrifty.com.
Your younger children might also enjoy making a countdown calendar, an idea from tipjunkie.com. Laurie also has a unique idea for turkey tickets to give each one as they tell the things or events in their lives for which they are most grateful. Perhaps guests can “earn” their dessert.
Lauren@ happilyeverelephants.com offers the “Best Gratitude Books for Kids.” There are ideas in these books that may help your children find even more things for which to be grateful.
In addition to Macy’s parade and football games, you will find 40 Best Thanksgiving Games to Play with the Family at countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g4698/thanksgiving-games/. My favorite games are the “Would You Rather...” and momof6.com/thanksgiving-would-you-rather-thankyou/ would encourage conversation for Thanksgiving fun with family and guests.
Inviting someone who would otherwise be alone and would welcome the company of your family is a sure way to make all in your family grateful and happy. Your teens might like to volunteer to make the holiday brighter for those not so blessed by giving their gift of time at a soup kitchen or food pantry and still get home in time to enjoy your family’s feast.
Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day. — Robert Caspar Lintner
Always have an attitude of gratitude. — Sterling K. Brown
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com