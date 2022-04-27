When you focus your efforts on trying to make your child change his behavior, you actually put him in the driver’s seat. — Claire Lerner
Parents must not let children control their homes and their lives, even as young children try through tantrums, manipulation, or whining. Too many parents think they are doing their best to satisfy their children by giving into every whim their children demand. However, these children are often insecure and scared because no one is taking charge of them. They use “attention-getting” behavior to try to control their parents. They become bossy, angry, and rude because they want their parents under their control.
Parents need strategies to work with their children. In her book “Why is My Child in Charge,” Claire Lerner provides strategy-rich practical ideas with mindset shifts for parents. These ideas help parents set loving limits and boundaries for their misbehaving children. Although the ideas given are mainly for young children, they may also work for stressed-out parents of all children when the parents feel out-of-control. Parents may face a challenge to control their children, but with good advice and clear thinking and planning, they can control the situation.
If we can understand what their behaviors are telling us, we will be able to give children what they need. — Helen Egger
Parents who are over-attentive and self-sacrificing feel they need to reason with their children, explain everything they do for their children and apologize when they do not do what their children want. Such parents are giving children the power parents alone should have. Children crave attention and boundaries and when adults do not give these to them, children attempt to get them for themselves. Parents must set reasonable limits and teach children respect through their own behavior.
With patience and persistence, parents can change their own behavior to help their children change their feelings and reactions to situations. As parents, you must have a sense of your own worth and lovability.
Parents need to be in charge and have the final say. You are not your children’s peer or friend. You are the children’s parent providing love, safety, protection, and guidance. Parents need to be dominant in their relationship with their children, but not domineering through bullying, intimidating or belittling their children. If children are expected to do the right thing to meet their parents’ expectations, are taught accountability and understand reasonable consequences, children will act in an acceptable way.
Through controlling the situation and giving their children choices (for younger children, the best choice might be of two), parents build resilient, independent, cooperative children and a peaceful and happy family where everyone knows their place. Our society has become child-centered to the detriment of parents and children.
Children may have rights, but parents have more. Parents must be in charge and accept that responsibility as long as their children are dependent on them. If parents assure their children they know the right thing to do, parents help their children prepare for their future as adults.
Your child is not your equal. You must be in charge.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com