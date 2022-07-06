It is never too soon to begin teaching your children how to make good decisions. You can teach your toddler to make a decision between two things which you may have selected — which shoes to wear, clothes, or which flavor ice cream. My experience with my little ones is this takes a great deal of time and patience sometimes, but this is a necessary step to take in helping your little ones learn to make decisions. Continue to give them lots of practice in developmentally appropriate ways. Allow them to make small decisions and they will prove capable to make bigger ones as they grow.
As your children grow older, shift the responsibility for decisions to them, still giving guidance and practice. The decisions become more difficult and complicated, but if you help them learn steps in making their decisions, they become more confident and thoughtful. By analyzing, assessing, and reconstructing how they take the information and use it to make decisions, they can learn to think before experiencing consequences, good or bad. Children need to experience bad decisions and work through them. Allow them to fail in order to learn how to handle failures later in life. Do not make their decisions for them. Help them to be decisive, to move forward, rather than backward or procrastinate.
If you don’t have the information you need to make wise decisions, find someone who does. — Lori Hil
Children may not want to make a decision because they are afraid to make the wrong one. They let others make the decision, so they do not have to. Then they can blame others for the mistakes they might have made.
Often any decision, even the wrong decision, is better than no decision. — Ben Horowitz
Then there are those who make “snap decisions” that are impulsive and not considering consequences. These children need to learn to stop and think before acting.
Those who make “responsible decisions” take time to think and consider how their decision will affect them and others. Sometimes decisions need to be made quickly in order to be on time.
Tweens and teens may need to learn negotiation and compromise skills in order to come to a good decision. Reasonable expectations need to be decided between parents and teens about their spending money, being available for study, family, and chores.
If you do not feel confident to guide your children through the process of making good decisions, more information on implementing the suggested steps is in an article by Yanique S. Chambers on her website kiddiematters.com. The steps to make good decisions are to identify the problem, gather information, brainstorm workable solutions, think about consequences, make a choice, and take action. She also offers a free printable with the Decision-Making Process Steps as well as workbooks— Decision-Making for children ages 6-12 and others for tweens and teens.
We are the creative force of our life, and through our own decisions rather than conditions, if we carefully learn to do certain things, we can accomplish...goals. — Stephen Covey
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com