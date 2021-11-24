“Gumdrops & Lollipops”
By Dr. Moose
Galaxy Arizona
24 pages
Young readers and their parents are sure to enjoy a colorful, inspiring and easy-to-read tale of a smart and determined youngster named Mason. On his way home from his elementary school, Mason knows better than to accept any of the gumdrops and lollipops that the strange, spaced-out peddler Zee I Bee is pushing.
The delightful rhyming cadence of this short story makes it easy for youngsters to follow and for parent to read out loud. Equally well done are the richly colored art works by Adofo that depict crazy-eyed Zee I Bee with his various pills following Mason past the local store, the park, the bus ride home, and up the street toward the boy's home. The determined youngster stands strong the entire way, insisting he will have nothing to do with the so-called “candy” Zee I Bee is offering, and safely reaches his home and his mother's embrace.
Dr. Moose, aka Kalisha Eddington, describes herself as a purpose-driven author who travels between Missouri and Arizona helping others. Her book is designed to inspire assertiveness skills in children, who can follow along with the story as Mason shows confidence, knowledge, and strength to thwart the insistent Zee I Bee.
Karen Walenga
“The Last Thing He Told Me”
By Laura Dave
Simon & Schuster
320 pages
Hannah, a woman in her midlife, maybe 40 or so, makes her
living as an artistic wood carver. Having lived much of early life with
her grandfather, eventually she marries Owen and adopts a settled life
with him and Bailey, his 16-year-old daughter. But Bailey does almost everything she can to make Hannah’s life miserable.
Then suddenly one day, her husband just disappears, leaving only
a note delivered by one of his daughter’s school mates. But, the note
gives no clue or message of where, why, or how to contact him! Instead, it says simply, “Protect her!” The rest of the novel turns on the answers to the question “Protect her from what?”
Although the FBI grills Hannah, she can’t give any clues to what happened to her husband. In fact, at this point, she begins to recognize that she knows almost nothing about him, his past or his whereabouts.
While the novel is advertised as a thrilling search, it lacked the mind twists and solutions and maybe even a few false leads to raise the tension. As I understand novels, a thriller novel needs a strong element of tension to invite the reader to stay up late reading, maybe taking the Kindle along on trips, or just gorge-reading until the eyeballs burn the next day. “The Last Thing He Told Me” gave me few of those rewards.
Still, I enjoyed the part of the novel when Bailey and Hannah came together, melding as a team and recognizing they had nothing more than each other, and bonding provided an immense gift for both.
For serious readers, those dedicated to reading literature carefully edited in the use of dialogue and grammar, this novel may prove a problem. Before being put on the market, it deserved a better, more careful editing.
On a scale of one to 10 for the story, I give Laura Dave’s novel a six. But, on overall reading experience, it probably doesn’t reach more than a four. Great concept, but too little attention to the rules of good writing.
A.L. Shaff
“The Hero Code”
By Admiral William H. McRaven
Grand Central Publishing
176 pages
I recently received an email that tore into our society as a bunch of silly people unable to accomplish anything worthwhile. China was “eating our lunch.” Looking for another perspective, I opened a new book, “The Hero Code,” by Admiral William H. McRaven. When I put it down a few hours later, I knew China would have a less than filling lunch.
The Admiral, a trained SEAL who commanded the troops who brought justice to Osama Bin Laden, calls on his 37 years of experience as a warrior and commander to describe what a hero truly is. He begins with the tragic death of one of his troopers, a brave young woman serving as the direct result of his call for women to provide “cultural support.” She was the victim of a booby trap. He explains her courageous willingness to take a step forward to help others and becoming a hero.
He proceeds to explain what he considers “The Hero Code.” This code comprises 10 attributes we all possess to some degree. As individuals exercise these attributes, they become heroes. He sees heroes among us every day demonstrating their heroism. Each of us can be a Hero as we exercise the attributes during our daily living.
Courage and integrity make most lists of heroic attributes. McRaven adds perseverance, humility, sacrifice, compassion, duty, hope, forgiveness and even humor as factors in heroism. He provides vivid examples of heroes exemplifying these attributes.
“The Hero Code” is an exciting read that strengthens one’s faith in humanity as it explains how common men and women, following The Hero Code, have made our world a better place for all. And it explains clearly why there are so many heroes among us.
Don Cassiday