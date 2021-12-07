“the stranger in the lifeboat”
By Mitch Albom
HarperCollins Publishers
271 pages
There are 10 of them in the large raft. It’s been days since the vessel they were on exploded. In addition to the billionaire owner of the massive, lavishly appointed yacht, the stranded occupants include a Haitian cook, a deckhand, and a little girl they’ve named Alice — since she has not spoken. They are short on supplies, there has been no spotting of anticipated search planes, and the fins of feared predators have been noticed more than once.
On the third day at sea, they spot a young man bobbing in the waves — shirtless, without a life jacket and holding onto nothing! After pulling him into the lifeboat and introducing themselves, they ask how long he’s been in the water. He does not answer. One of the women states, “Well, thank the Lord we found you.” To that he replies in a soft voice, “I am the Lord.”
This recent release of Mitch Albom will not disappoint his loyal readers. As usual, the author challenges our belief systems and compels us to look deep within to explore our own faith journeys. With its numerous plot twists and turns, you will not be able to put this one down until the very end — and then you just may need to read it all over again!
Bonnie Papenfuss
“Tony Hillerman: a Life”
By James McGrath Morris
University of Oklahoma Press
360 pages
While “Tony Hillerman: a Life” will particularly appeal to fans of Hillerman’s wonderful series about Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee and Bernie Manuelito, Indian police with exciting mysteries to solve, two other categories of readers will find the book compelling. One is readers interested in the world of writing and publishing, and the other is readers interested in native Americans cultures.
Early chapters tell how Hillerman’s Oklahoma youth was interrupted by WWII during which, as a mortarman, he was wounded in combat, returned for more fighting and received both the Silver Star and Bronze Star. Discharged at war’s end, like many GIs he took advantage of the GI Bill and studied Journalism.
Though he enjoyed the exciting life of a journalist, he obtained a Ph.D. and left the excitement of News for academic administration and teaching. Despite success as head of the University of New Mexico’s Journalism Department, Tony wanted to write. His calling was the telling of stories.
As he relates Tony’s publishing accomplishments, Morris explains how editors work with their writers to make works of art attractive to the reading public while maintaining a profitable business relationship. Especially interesting were the chapters about Hillerman’s love/hate relationship with Hollywood and Robert Redford, who was enthusiastic about Tony’s work.
Most important was Hillerman’s deep love and respect for the Native Americans of the Southwest. His most successful works revealed Navajo culture in a respectful, approving fashion. It’s safe to say that these books revealed native culture to thousands who might never have been exposed to it. Nevertheless, Morris notes that in the eyes of some Navajo, Tony was “transgressive” of their culture. Such complaints didn’t preclude Hillerman from producing a long series of books with exciting mysteries that revealed much about native culture as his characters went about solving crimes.
When Hillerman went to meet his maker, Anne Hillerman, his eldest daughter, took up the baton and has written novels continuing the lives of the characters Tony brought to life and shared with us through the years.
Don Cassiday