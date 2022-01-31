If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sahuarita wrestling
Sahuarita wrestling teams competed in several competitions last weekend.
Sahuarita Middle School team brought home the third place trophy at the Marana Duals on Saturday. At the freshman state meet in Mesa, Sahuarita High School’s Sarah Perez finished first and Jordan Rael finished second.
The SMS team and Wrightson Ridge boys team participated in the Copper State Championships where SMS student William Thwaits earned first place and Wrightson Ridge's Sergio Macias won six matches in a row, finishing third.
Anza Trail wrestling
Anza Trail School’s wrestling team competed in the Copper State Championships, taking home third place out of 40 schools.
They had six champions: Sebastian Serrano, Marcus Killgore, Miabella Martinez, Joseph Goehring, Isabella Huber and Brett Bates. It’s the largest number of winners in a single tournament in school history.
Golfer signs
Sahuarita High School golfer Luis Lopez has signed to play with Pima Community College.
Team gives back
The Walden Grove boys basketball team spent a Saturday giving back through a community service project.
Team captains Randy Carbajal and Justin Patterson are part of Walden Grove’s leadership program and were inspired to lead a team-bonding project to help the community. They reached out to the Gospel Rescue Mission to see how the could work with them for a project.
All three levels of their basketball program helped the Gospel Rescue Mission with landscaping and picking up trash at two locations.
Varsity Coach Jacob Montano said it was a great opportunity for the team.
“I am thankful that the group of young men I coach are willing to spend a Saturday morning giving back to our community,” he said.
