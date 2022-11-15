PCC cross country
The Pima Community College men’s cross country team ended the 2022 season finishing 13th among 29 teams at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Pima Community College men’s cross country team ended the 2022 season finishing 13th among 29 teams at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.
Walden Grove High School graduate Johnathon Lane, a sophomore at PCC, finished the 8K in 34th place with a personal best of 26 minutes and 22.1 seconds. His time and placement is the best by a PCC male runner since 2016.
The Sahuarita High School freshman and sophomore team ended the season with a 34-14 win over the Amphi High School Panthers. They finished the season 5-4.
Walden Grove baseball player Owen Kramkowski has signed a letter of intent as a pitcher for the University of Arizona.
During the Pecan Cup football game pitting Sahuarita and Walden Grove, members of the WGHS wrestling team pitched in to help. Wrestlers, coaches, parents and managers served the fans food during the game.
Walden Grove topped region rival Catalina Foothills, 34-27, to win 4A Gila championship in its final regular season game Friday. The Red Wolves narrowly missed out on the 16-team state playoffs by one spot after a seven-game winning streak to finish with an 8-2 record.
Former Continental School and Walden Grove soccer standout Jacob Garcia is competing for Pima Community College this week in the NJCAA tournament in Tucson. He was part of the 2021 PCC national championship team.
The roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches. Send to: Jamie Verwys at jverwys@sahuaritasun.com.
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.