2IMG_0132.jpg

Walden Grove High School graduate Johnathon Lane (462) is now a sophomore at Pima Community College.

PCC cross country

The Pima Community College men’s cross country team ended the 2022 season finishing 13th among 29 teams at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

owen.jpeg

Owen Kramkowski 
wrestlers.jpeg

Walden Grove High School wrestling team during the Pecan Cup. 


The roundup is compiled from information sent in by coaches. Send to: Jamie Verwys at jverwys@sahuaritasun.com.

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

