The Sahuarita Mustangs softball team opened the 2022 season playing nine games over seven days, finishing with an 8-1 record and a big trophy.
The team won the Wrangler Classic on Sunday in Wickenburg, in the process racking up its 600th win in the program’s 29-year history.
In that time, the team has notched three state championships, six state runner-up finishes, 12 region championships and seven region runner-up finishes. Their record: 600-269-6.
The Mustangs split two non-region games Feb. 28 and March 2, winning, 4-3, at Marana and dropping a 12-4 contest at Catalina Foothills.
Freshman Emily Donia reached base three times and scored two runs while freshman Gracie Soto had two hits and a key two-run double to score the team’s third and fourth runs. Freshman Brenna Figueroa pitched the final two and one-third innings after sophomore McKayla Fackler pitched four and two-thirds innings to earn her first win of the season.
In the loss to Catalina Foothills, senior Kayliana Cash led offense with three hits and Donia pitched a scoreless inning.
The team traveled to Wickenburg for its first of two tournaments and came away with a 6-0 record. The Mustangs outscored their opponents by a score of 65-18.
Senior Leah Salas was named the tournament MVP after going 9-14 with 13 runs scored, 11 runs batted in and four home runs. Cash and fellow senior Mallory Wrobel had large numbers as well. Wroble collected 11 hits, drove in 13 runs and hit three home runs while Cash reached base 12 times and scored 13 runs.
Sophomore Kealey Myhre had eight hits, scored eight runs and drove in six while Figueroa notched six hits and six runs. Junior Hannah Silvester scored six runs while freshman Cyra Sample drove in six with a triple and her first career home run. Senior Maritza Mendivil and junior Fernanda Lerma had key hits.
Fackler and Figueroa pitched all six games for three victories apiece. Freshman Addison Waring was at first base and senior Jalissa Cantu patrolled all three outfield spots through the weekend.
The Mustangs had three games scheduled for this week, including Sahuaro on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. They beat Mica Mountain on Monday, 17-4. Their Tuesday game against Sabino was scheduled after press deadline.
Coaches of all sports and all ages are welcome to send in game information and photos to reporter Jamie Verwys at: jverwys@sahuaritasun.com.
