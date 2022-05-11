There were 13 Sahuarita High School wrestlers named 2022 NWCA Academic All-Americans. The students all maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher. SHS’s wrestling program has now had 26 NWCA Academic All-Americans in the last three years.
SHS Baseball
Though the Sahuarita High School baseball season ended with the second loss in the 4A tournament to Notre Dame Prep on May 4, they are still ending on some high notes.
The team made the top eight in only its second year playing in the 4A conference. The Mustangs also finished the season with a 14-4 record.
A number of players were also named to the All 4A Gila Region Team, meaning they stood out in the region for their performances.
Rome Ochoa, Michael Espinosa, Diego Alvarez and Brian Brummer were all named to the first team. Chandler Harris, Nathan Huie, Vinvi Garcia, Robert Sanchez and Gavin Millard were named to the second team. Diego Alvarez was named Region Defensive Player of the Year.
Honorable mentions went to Alex Valadez, Francisco Valenzuela and Angel Villareal.
WGHS baseball
The Walden Grove baseball team defeated the Notre Dame Saints, 7-5, May 7. They advanced to the 4A state semifinals and will play today, May 11, at Tempe Diablo Stadium against the Salpointe Lancers.
SHS boys tennis
The Sahuarita High School tennis team lost its match to Estrella Foothills on May 4, but still ended the season in the top eight of Division II. Athletic Director Chip Stratton said it’s the highest finish for the team in quite a while, if not ever.
