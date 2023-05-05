Spring is surely in the air as May flowers, shrubs and trees bring a fresh beauty to southern Arizona yards, parks and trails.
Looking to refresh your yard or patio space with some added color suited for the Sonoran Desert? Local nurseries and plant centers have a bounty of fresh, eye-catching choices for both plants and pots in many sizes and shapes.
Pretty plants
May is a perfect time to enjoy vinca, a bedding flower, in a variety of shades including pink, white, red and periwinkle, say Harry March and his daughter Stephanie Peterson, owners of Native Gardens of Green Valley. Other popular spring plants include heat-loving yellow desert marigolds, red Baja fairy dusters and red chuparosas that are hummingbird favorites.
With an eye toward southern Arizona's distinctive cactus and agaves, it's hard to miss sizeable Trichocereus grandiflorus blooms that come in shades of pink, yellow and orange, says Kelley Kriner, proprietor of Desert Bloom Garden Center in the Green Valley Village. Among other distinctive cacti that make a statement are hedgehog cactus, including claret cup, and red Mexican fire barrel cactus.
More spring plant choices include yellow, pink and white succulents, including fast-growing “hearts and flowers” and zinnia bedding flowers. Salvias put on a lovely show that begins this time of year, Kriner notes.
Reaching up to 6 feet tall, tacoma blooms in shades of yellow or orange. Another colorful option is autumn sage. It grows up to 3 by 4 feet and is a favorite of hummingbirds, March and Peterson point out.
Sweetly referred to as “heavenly bamboo,” Nandina will grow 4.5 to 5 feet tall on a fence, while Mexican feather grass, with alluring wispy tops, can reach 2.5 feet tall. Another colorful choice: tall torch bougainvillea and bush bougainvillea which come in shades of red, pink and purple.
Spring is also the best time to plant vegetables, herbs and fruit, Kriner points out. For cactus, plant either in the spring or fall. With barrel cactus, be sure to check with your nursery for the proper placement of this cactus in your yard.
In addition to these local nurseries, some desert-adapted plants also are available for sale at the Pima County Cooperative Extension on White House Canyon Road and at Desert Meadows Park just east of Abrego Drive and north of Continental Road.
Colorful pots
In addition to the lovely plants, a large selection of colorful pots in a multitude of hues, designs and sizes are available to further enhance your yard and patio. Take your time to peruse the selections.
Desert Bloom Garden Center provides a wide variety to choose from, including terra cotta pots from Italy, quality clay pots from China and Talavera pots from wonderful vendors in Mexico, Kriner points out. She and her staff can help you find the right choice for your patio and yard, including distinctive metal artwork.
At Native Gardens of Green Valley you'll find eye-catching pottery from 57 suppliers in Guadalajara, Mexico, as well as beautifully upcycled furnishings, including tables, doors and more, some made from vintage railroad ties. March and Peterson offer Old World items such as Talavera pottery, hand-painted vases and pots, amate paper and more.
