Saturday, March 4, 2023 at San Ignacio Golf Club8:00 am Shotgun Start - Scramble FormatWe will have a great day of Golf to support our local Scholarship Program! Event includes: 18 Holes of Golf, with Cart & Range Balls Gifts from local businesses, for each player at check-in Raffle Prizes Beverages available for purchase Contests for great prizes for both men and women: Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Closest to Pin Lunch & Awards in the Coyote Grill to follow *We will be following all CDC Guidelines