 Skip to main content

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at San Ignacio Golf Club
8:00 am Shotgun Start - Scramble Format

We will have a great day of Golf to support our local Scholarship Program!
Event includes:

  • 18 Holes of Golf, with Cart & Range Balls
  • Gifts from local businesses, for each player at check-in
  • Raffle Prizes
  • Beverages available for purchase
  • Contests for great prizes for both men and women: Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Closest to Pin
  • Lunch & Awards in the Coyote Grill to follow
*We will be following all CDC Guidelines

SCROLL DOWN TO REGISTER

TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

There are Great Sponsorship Opportunities Available!
Space is Limited and we expect a full field

  • $500 - Business or Foursome
  • $125 – Individual Golfer
  • $200 - Tee Hole Sponsor
  • $200 – Pin Flag Sponsor
  • Prize Donations
  • Cash Donations to benefit local Scholarship Program

Call (520) 547-9729 or e-mail aklingberg@gvnews.com for other sponsorship opportunities or to learn how you can help donate or register your team to Swing for Scholarships!

  • Review
  • Finish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred