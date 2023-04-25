Seal Leaky Air Ducts

The biggest “energy hog” usually can’t be seen. It’s out of sight and out of mind … until you get your utility bill that is. Leaky ductwork can account for up to a 40% loss of a home’s cooling and heating capacity! In fact, because ductwork distributes air under pressure, a 1” hole in the ductwork is like living with 25 square inch hole in the wall of your house. Sealing your ductwork can often be the most cost-effective way to increase home energy efficiency and lower your utility bills.
Where do the leaks come from? Air duct leakage usually is a result of loose seams, joints, and connections in the ductwork. Common problem areas are:
• Damaged, torn, or disconnected ducts
• Poorly sealed registers and grills
• Leaks in the furnace or air handler components including air filter slots
• Kinks in flexible ductwork
What are signs of leaks in the ductwork?
The first sign of potential duct leakage is uncommonly high utility bills. Other signs include:
• Uncomfortably hot or cold rooms
• One room hotter or colder than the rest of the house
• Excessive indoor humidity and/or dust
•Musty odors or fume smells
Benefits of Duct Sealing: • Added Comfort – No more rooms “too hot” or “too cold” compared to others in the home. Increased airflow throughout the duct system.
• Save Money – Repairing and sealing leaky air ducts can increase cooling and heating system efficiency by as much as 40%! That means lower energy bills, and more efficient HVAC system.
• Increased Air Quality – Fumes from stored garden chemicals, insulation dust particles and other unfiltered allergens can aggravate asthma and allergy problems. A properly sealed and filtered HVAC system provides a safe and healthy indoor environment.
• Safety – All gas appliances such as water heaters, cloth dryers, and gas furnaces release gases (combustion byproducts that may contain carbon monoxide) through their vent systems. A sealed ductwork system will isolate the HVAC air delivery ductwork preventing these gases from being carried throughout the home.
A qualified HVAC Contractor can offer a complete analysis of not only the air duct system, but a thorough review of the operating efficiency of the entire HVAC system.
This story was provided by Green Valley Cooling & Heating and The Green Valley News & Sun Advertising Department.
