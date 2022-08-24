Sept. 30 – The Jukebox Junqies

Jukebox Junqies will hit the state Sept. 30.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Shoppes at La Posada has launched its summer concert series.

The concerts continue on Fridays at 6 p.m. and through Sept. 30, six musical groups will offer free entertainment.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?