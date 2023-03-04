DSC_0524.JPG

Superintendent Manny Valenzuela hosts a community conversation about facility improvements March 1. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Sahuarita Unified School District is looking for community feedback on facility improvements at its schools.

The district wants to create a list of projects to tackle in anticipation of going for a bond measure on the November 2023 ballot to pay for them.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

