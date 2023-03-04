Sahuarita Unified School District is looking for community feedback on facility improvements at its schools.
The district wants to create a list of projects to tackle in anticipation of going for a bond measure on the November 2023 ballot to pay for them.
During a Community Conversation at SUSD on March 1, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela laid out some of the items on their wish list and ideas on how to fund those projects.
Valenzuela gave some examples of needs they have already identified including security measures, a cafeteria renovation, paint, sports lighting and additional classroom space. One of the items he highlighted as needing repair are the turf athletic fields.
“We were fortunate to be among the first in the region to install all turf fields, which has its advantages…but they don't last forever,” he said. “I know right now we are grappling with really challenging situations and decisions with our turf fields.”
He said the last quote for that project was about $1.5 million.
Other projects they are interested in are a little theater for Walden Grove High School and more space in the Early Childhood Education Center.
The district has a link available where residents can specify what projects they think are most important and whether they would support a bond to get them. From there, the district will identify a project list to present to the Governing Board, which will decide if the district should go for a bond measure.
Valenzuela said by their conservative estimate, they could finance $45 to $50 million without an anticipated increase in the school tax rate as it relates to bonds.
SUSD has been successful with bond measures in the past, including funding that helped build Walden Grove High School.
“We would not have built Copper View or Wrightson Ridge if we didn't do it ourselves in the time that we did it,” he said. “We did it to accommodate growth in our community.”
