The Sahuarita Unified School District will give a 4% raise to all employees as well as additional compensation-related changes.
During the April 12 board meeting, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the raises will cost the district about $1.7 million.
He said at least for the last two years, the district has provided a flat-rate increase, and moving to a percentage increase makes sense to help adjust for compression and keep the district competitive.
“With a flat increase, there are benefits to all, but more benefits to the more junior members…those making less, make more,” he said. “We are trying to recruit and support younger people but we have dozens if not hundreds of employees, who have been here a long time and paid their dues, so this will advance them proportional to that time, the higher level of income they have earned.”
The compensation plan also includes the district paying an additional $468 per employee into their health insurance program. It will cost the district $176,000.
SUSD has also added $300 to their performance pay plan/Prop 301 money given to teachers who meet performance goals. This will cost the district about $144,000.
