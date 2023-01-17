Sahuarita Unified School District will add space to both high schools with funding from the state School Facilities Board.
The new buildings will include classrooms, storage space and additional offices, and should be open by August 2024.
Student growth requires the district to add square footage. The board on Jan. 11 discussed the plans and what will happen next.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs said the budget for the entire project provided by the SFB is $18.2 million. With the funds come the requirements that the spaces must accommodate 443 students in 55,375 square feet.
Downs said they were originally allocated $11 million but a change to the SFB’s funding formula provided additional funds. He said they estimate that with 443 students at 28 students per classroom, they will need to build about 16 classrooms.
In addition to the $18.2 million from the SFB, Pima JTed supplied $970,000, bringing the budget to $19.2 million.
In determining how the space will be divided between Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools, Downs evaluated the number of empty classrooms, the number of middle school students moving to high school, projected growth in Sahuarita and how many teachers are sharing classrooms.
SHS will likely get 11 to 35% of the square footage and WGHS will likely see 65-89%.
The new building at SHS will go up behind the football field.
The space will include a band room with four practice rooms, an office, storage, a music library and instrument repair; athletic storage; interior hallways; bathrooms; locker rooms; a gym; P.E. storage; a sports medicine room in addition to the current classroom and a new weight room.
The new building at WGHS will rise where existing tennis courts are located. The tennis courts will be relocated but there will not be courts next school year. Downs said they will make arrangements so WGHS tennis players can still practice.
The building will include interior hallways; a band room with five practice rooms, offices, a music library, instrument repair and storage; workrooms; a healthcare classroom; a photo classroom and lab; a film classroom; a sports medicine class; offices for counselors; custodian space; bathrooms; a wrestling room; a student council classroom; locker rooms; storage; two classrooms for JTed courses and a law classroom.
Construction is anticipated to start in June 2023 and completed in July 2024, in time for fall classes.
Downs said they will need to come up with additional funding to complete the project, which is not uncommon for SFB funded projects. How much and where that funding will come from hasn't been determined.
