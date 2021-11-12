If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Despite financial challenges driven by the pandemic and a variety of factors, Sahuarita Unified School District has approved pay raises or one-time stipends for all staff.
In their governing board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela presented variables affecting the budget and policies, as well as a proposed plan.
“We want to do something for every employee,” he said. “This plan is responsible, combines available assets, supports employees and achieves a lot of objectives.”
Certified staff, which includes teachers, are eligible for a one-time retention stipend of $1,000 to be paid Dec. 17.
Support staff who are hourly employees will receive a 50-cent hourly raise starting Nov. 27. The district also is bumping the pay of substitute teachers from $95 a day to $100, a permanent increase to start Nov. 27, to help with the substitute shortage.
The district will also offer a one-time emergency stipend of $1,000 to bus drivers with commercial driver’s licenses who stay through the school year, Nov. 27 through May 2022.
Valenzuela said it will be based on “supply and demand,” and the amount will be prorated for drivers who start at some point after Nov. 27.
He said only a small portion of employees will need to get raised up to the new state minimum wage of $12.80 by Jan.1.
One of the largest hurdles SUSD and many other districts has faced was a large drop in enrollment of about 600 students during the pandemic. It resulted in a loss of about $5 million.
They have ESSER III funding of $2.7 million as well as gap funding from the state to the tune of $1.7 million. Some of that funding is a one-time source of dollars and some is permanent.
Valenzuela said he “wished they could do more,” but is confident their plan is sustainable.
“The greatest investment we make is in people,” he said.
