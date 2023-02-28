No. 1 ranked Walden Grove girls soccer lost to No. 2 Salpointe Catholic High School 2-1 in Saturday's 4A state championship game. Freshman forward Vivien Villarreal's lone goal in the ninth minute was her 34th of the season. Walden Grove lost to Salpointe in a penalty kick shootout in the state semifinals last season. The Red Wolves finished this season with a 15-1 record, allowing only four goals.
Wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team ended the 2023 season with several big wins. Along with winning the state championship, wrestler Gabe Gallardo was recognized as the Division 3 Wrestler of the Year.
Wrestler Sebastian Serrano was named Freshman of the Year and Coach Paul Vasquez was named Coach of the Year.
Dominate Wrestling
Dominate Club Wrestling came in fifth at the Arizona USA State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship.
The following students finished first: Sophia Gomez, Jasmine Buck and Maya Rodriguez. Second place: Dominik Chavez, Penelope Soto, Maya Rodriguez, Carlos Martin Serrano, Derek Wade, Miabella Martinez, Markos Gomez and Carlos Jones. Third: Isaac Acedo and Jasmine Buck. Fourth: Benjamin Steward and Skylar Soto.
Maximus Smith and Gauge Abalos earned fifth place. Oliver Leitz, Arturo Rangel and Jacob Dattilo finished sixth place.
