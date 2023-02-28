332849729_653584316773507_7292542518813634154_n.jpeg

Walden Grove High School soccer. 

WGHS Soccer

No. 1 ranked Walden Grove girls soccer lost to No. 2 Salpointe Catholic High School 2-1 in Saturday's 4A state championship game. Freshman forward Vivien Villarreal's lone goal in the ninth minute was her 34th of the season. Walden Grove lost to Salpointe in a penalty kick shootout in the state semifinals last season. The Red Wolves finished this season with a 15-1 record, allowing only four goals.

coach.jpeg

Coach Paul Vasquez was named Division 3 Coach of the Year.
dominate.jpeg

Dominate Wrestling had a great showing at a state tournament. 


