SHS wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team finished second at the Diego Gadea Invitational on Jan. 20-21 at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson.
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team finished second at the Diego Gadea Invitational on Jan. 20-21 at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson.
Wrestlers Justin Fox, Isaiah Miller, Christian Lopez and Gabriel Gallardo all earned first place wins. Finishing second: Daniel Guerrero, Richard Galvan, Sarah Perez, Julian Prieto and Adrian Prieto.
Miyah Palacios finished third, Will Thwaits earned sixth place.
The Walden Grove High School wrestling team took 10th place at the Diego Gadea Invitational.
Several wrestlers also had individual wins including Channing Porter (second), Enzo Morales (second), Christian Gallardo (fourth) and Gabe Smith (sixth).
The Sahuarita High School Athletics Department is trying to reinstate an SHS Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletic Director Chip Stratton is looking to form a committee of alumni to help select inductees.
Meetings would take place two to three times a year. If interested, contact him at wstratton@sahuarita.net.
Sahuarita High School football remains in the 4A conference after appealing a decision in December by the AIA that would have moved the Mustangs from 4A to 3A.
Sahuarita finished 0-10 at the 4A level last season. School officials and coaches wanted to remain in 4A because of the amount of travel involved in the 3A South, including possible road trips to Thatcher, Safford, Pusch Ridge (Oro Valley) and Sabino (northeast Tucson).
The Mustangs were at the 3A level in 2021 before being moved to 4A after the school appealed.
The Dominate Club Wrestling team participated in the Arizona Jr. High and Middle School State Championships on Jan. 21.
The girls team took first place as a team and there were six individuals who placed.
Jasmine Buck, Maya Rodriguez, Miabella Martinez and Marcus Killgore won first first place for their weight class.
Isabella Huber finished second and Sergio Macias finished third place.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.