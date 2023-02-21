Wrestling champs
The Sahuarita High School boys wrestling team are state champs — again.
The team competed in the Division 3 wrestling state championships Feb. 16-18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. They entered day two of the tournament behind American Leadership Academy-Gilbert by about 10 points. They had eight wrestlers in the semifinal-round and caught fire to finish that round 7-1, with five bonus point wins. That gave them a 39.5 point lead to finish day two.
SHS was the top team with 205 points, followed by ALA-Gilbert with 158.5 points.
Sahuarita put seven wrestlers into the championship match for their respective weight classes, which Coach Paul Vasquez said is a school record. SHS also had nine overall state medal winners on the boys side. They also won the state championship last year.
Boys
106 lbs: Daniel Guerrero, second place
113 lbs: Sebastian Serrano, second place
120 lbs: Justin Fox, second place
132 lbs: Isaiah Miller, second place
138 lbs: Christian Lopez, state champion
144 lbs: Sergio Peña, fourth place
150 lbs: Gabriel Gallardo, state champion
157 lbs: Julian Prieto, state champion
165 lbs: Adrian Nemer, fifth place
Girls
The girls state championship was held Feb 17-18. Miyah Palacios finished fourth place in the 114-pound division.
Vasquez said he was “very proud of our kids for the way they work, how they respond to being challenged, as well as how they represent our program, their families and themselves.”
Walden Grove High School also participated in the boys state championship, placing third as a team. They had seven wrestlers who placed.
120 lbs: Zachary Bates, state champion
126 lbs: Pedro Mendoza, state champion
132 lbs: Channing Porter, fourth place
138 lbs: Jaren Martin, fourth place
144 lbs: Enzo Morales, third place
150 lbs: Christian Gallardo, sixth place
157 lbs: Stevie Carrillo, state runner-up
Rich River club
launches team
The Rich River Athletics Club has launched its Winter Track & Field team, and they had a bit of help from the White Elephant.
The club serves families in Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. They planned to get the team going in 2020 but COVID got in the way. Rich River fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders have competed in two USA Track & Field-sanctioned meets this year (Deer Valley and Chandler). The club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded and incorporated in 2010 with the goal of encouraging recreational and competitive running and walking as part of a healthy lifestyle.
The group hosts middle school and elementary school track & field meets in the spring, a middle school cross country race and two elementary school fun runs in the fall. It also gives out a $1,000 scholarship each year.
Sponsoring organizations include the Country Fair White Elephant, Jesus M. Cordova Memorial Foundation, Shipley Family Foundation, Tubac Health Care Foundation and UNS Energy Corporation.
More info: https://www.richriverathleticsclub.org/
Soccer playoffs
The Walden Grove boys soccer season ended after the Red Wolves lost, 3-0, to Saguaro (Scottsdale) in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs Saturday. Walden grove finished the season at 10-3-1.
WG girls
No. 1 ranked Walden Grove girls soccer defeated Prescott 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs on Saturday. The Red Wolves face Flagstaff in the state semifinals on Wednesday at Glendale High School.
Soccer signing
Walden Grove senior defender and midfielder Mikaela Winter signed with Cochise College on Sunday, where she will continue her soccer career and education after high school.