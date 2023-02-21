Steer

Mike McGinn of Haines, Oregon, takes on a steer Saturday at the Tucson Rodeo, which runs through Sunday. SLIDESHOW: gvnews.com/gallery

 Rick McCallum Special to the Sahuarita Sun
SUSD wrestlers

Wrestling champs

The Sahuarita High School boys wrestling team are state champs — again.

Gabriel Gallardo, Christian Lopez and Julian Prieto.
Miyah Palacios
Walden Grove High School wrestlers
Rich River Athletic Club members wait to compete in a meet in Chandler on Feb. 4. 
boys soccer

Walden Grove boys soccer beat Douglas 2-1 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs before losing to Saguaro (Scottsdale) on Saturday.
signing

Walden Grove girls soccer players bow to senior Mikaela Winter after she signed with Cochise College on Sunday.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

