WGHS cross country
The Walden Grove Cross country team competed at the Los Mezquites Invitational on Saturday. On the girls side, Riley Amarillas finished third in the varsity race.
On the boys side, Jasek Lewis finished 17th in the varsity race. Coach Marcos Blanco said "there is still a lot of work to be done but this is a good start to see where everyone’s fitness level is at."
SHS swimming
In their first dual swim meet of the season on Sept. 16, the SHS Mustangs dominated to beat St. Augustine in both the girls and boys competitions. The girls scored 65 to St. Augustine’s 18, while the SHS boys won 65-22.
The girls started off with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay. Araceli Romero, Jenny Thompson, Zoe Piedmont and Payton Floyd swam a 2:24.89. Thompson followed up with a first in the 200 Individual Medley (2:44.57). Hailey Bryson and Kimberly Allen also swam this event. Zoe Piedmont and Evelyn Pontnack finished first and third respectively in the 50 Freestyle while Charlotte Richardson swam a personal best. Payton Floyd pulled off the win in the 100 yard freestyle (1:26.86) with Kealani Crofts finishing third. Isabella Flythe and Avia King also swam this event.
In the 500 Freestyle, A. Romero shaved a couple of seconds off her previous time to win. Multiple Mustang girls participated in the 100 Breastroke. J. Thompson finished on top (1:26.02) with P. Floyd in third. Kealani Crofts and Jenna Muckle swam hard as well.
For the boys, 200 Medley Relay swimmers Ian Thompson, Hugh Sparks, David Martinez and Joseph Laity started things off with a 1:56.02 and a first place finish. Sean Avila swam the 200 Individual Medley in 2:27.15. J. Laity came in second (2:32.13) and Rowe Thompson and Aiden Law rounded out the event.
Two personal best times were achieved in the 100 Yard Butterfly. David Martinez, who placed first had a 1:03.08 and Hugh Sparks swam a 1:04.25 for second. I. Thompson won the 100 Freestyle with a personal best (53.63). The Mustang boys rallied in the 500 freestyle with four swimmers in the race. Rowe Thompson dropped a lot of time and pulled off the win with a 6:47.84 with Kaeden Wolf a close second (6:48.78).
Connor Swigert swam for third with Jack Sparks following. The 200 Freestyle relay consisting of I. Thompson, Paul Allen, S. Avila and H. Sparks achieved first place (1:44.52). To finish up the meet, the Mustang 400 relay team (Collin Montgomery, P. Allen, Jack Sparks, and A. Law) finished first with a time of 4:41.29.
CDO Invitational
Saturday at the CDO Classic Invitational in Oro Valley, the Mustang swimmers had the opportunity to qualify for state.
Highlights for the girls include the following: Jenny Thompson achieved a provisional time in the 200 Individual Medley with a 2:47.03 (15th). She also swam a 1:27.29 in the 100 Breaststroke (21st). In the 100 Freestyle, personal best times were achieved by Payton Floyd (1:20.65) and Evelyn Pontnack (1:21.01). Ari Romero went the distance in the 500 Freestyle and finished 17th overall with a 6:46.26. She also cruised to 13th place in 100 Backstroke in 1:15.53.
The boys Medley Relay achieved an 8th place finish overall and a provisional time (Ian Thompson, Hugh Sparks, David Martinez and Sean Avila). Their time was 1:56.64. Also swimming a provisional time in the 50 Freestyle was Joseph Laity. He placed eighth with a time of 24.01.
D. Martinez achieved a provisional time in the 100 Butterfly for a ninth place finish (1:02.85). S. Avila and Aiden Law were not far behind. I. Thompson had a personal best in the 100 Freestyle (52.76 and seventh) which earned a provisional time. H. Sparks finished strong with a 58.01 and was 13th. S. Avila, with a 5:59.01 in the 500 freestyle, swam for a provisional time (10th).
The Boys had excellent swims in the 100 Backstroke as well. I.Thompson swam for an automatic time (1:01.79-for a seventh), while J. Laity and D. Martinez swam for provisional times in the Backstroke as well. To finish up the meet, I. Thompson, S. Avila, D. Martinez and J. Laity swam a 3:51.33 for a provisional time in the 400 Freestyle Relay and a seventh place finish.
"Swims and improved endurance helped the SHS swimmers earn excellent times in many races," Assistant Swim Coach Terry Bettis said "A shout-out to our new swimmers who are improving with each meet!"