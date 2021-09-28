WGHS cross country
The Walden Grove cross country team traveled to Queen Creek for the Elite Nike Desert Twilight Invitational on Friday. Coach Marcos Blanco said there were a lot of personal bests.
“The meet is held as the sun starts to set and with Arizona’s beautiful sunsets, there is nothing better than running in a great meet as the sun starts to set,” he said. “It gives the student athletes an opportunity to compete later in the day with much cooler weather.”
Riley Amarillas ran a personal best 21:04 and set a school record at the same time.
“As a freshman, setting the school record is a huge accomplishment and shows her determination to become the best female runner in school history,” Blanco said. “With the girls being really young as freshman and sophmores, the future of the girls team looks bright.”
Personal best performances:
Jasek Lewis-18:22
Thomas Duncan-18:30
Jake Thompson-20:26
Isabella Sizer-22:46
Kyleigh Darrow- 23:32
Kaela Castro-23:55
John Henry Gobert, Johnny Barnes, Jose Delgado, Tyler Bunnow, Liam Diaz, Jack Grimm, Edgar Sepulveda.
Middle school invitational
Walden Grove High School hosted its first middle school invite — The Groves Invitational — on Thursday. Coach Marcos Blanco gave a big thank you to Richard Walden for allowing them to host the meet in the groves.
There were schools from Nogales, Sunnyside, Amphi, North Tucson and Anza Trail.
“I would also like to thank Anza Trail for attending the meet that I hope will be an annual event for the community and nearby schools,” Blanco said.
The girls championship was won by Wilson Middle School and the boys champion was Casas Christian Middle School.
SHS swimming
The SHS swimmers had an exceptional meet at the University of Arizona on Saturday. The High School Classic provided opportunities for Mustang swimmers to qualify for state.
For the girls, Jenna Muckle swam her best in the 200 Freestyle. Jenny Thompson achieved personal bests in the 200 Individual Medley (Provisional time) and in the 100 Breastroke (third in heat and Provisional time).
In the 50 Freestyle, Isabella Flythe, Payton Floyd and Kealani Crofts all had personal best times and I. Flythe and P. Floyd also swam their best in the 100 Freestyle. K. Crofts swam hard in the 100 Breaststroke as well. Ari Romero achieved best times in both the 500 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke.
The Mustang boys were also in top form.
In the 200 Freestyle, Paul Allen was second in the heat and swam his personal best. In the 100 Breastroke, he was first in his heat and had another personal best. In the Individual Medley, Mustang swimmers showed their stuff- Ian Thompson and David Martinez, both with personal bests and Provisional times.
I. Thompson also went on to swim his best in the 50 Freestyle for a Provisional time while D.Martinez achieved a Provisional time in the 100 Backstroke. Kruse Fillerup, Collin Montgomery, and Aiden Law sprinted for personal best times in the 50 Freestyle.
Five swimmers achieved top personal best times in the 100 Freestyle: K. Fillerup, Connor Swigert, A. Law, Joseph Laity and Sean Avila. J. Laity arrived second at the finish in his heat for a Provisional time.
The backstrokers continued the time dropping trend. C. Swigert, J. Laity and S. Avila swam for personal best times with Provisional times for J. Laity and S. Avila. Hugh Sparks also had an excellent swim (100 Breastroke) and swam a best time.
The SHS Mustang swimmers will hit the water next at an away meet Thursday against Sabino and Flowing Wells.