SHS volleyball

This is the second year in a row the Sahuarita High freshman and junior varsity volleyball teams finished first in the region. It’s also the first time in 12 years that varsity is headed to the state playoffs, which begin Nov. 3. Varsity won its final match Oct. 27 against Rio Rico, 3-0. 

Dominate.png

Jasmine Buck, Maya Rodriguez and Isabella Huber.
49ers.jpeg

The Sahuarita 49ers 13U team. 
cheer.jpeg

The Sahuarita 49ers 14u cheer team. 
T hicks.jpeg

Terrance Hicks 


Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006.

