This is the second year in a row the Sahuarita High freshman and junior varsity volleyball teams finished first in the region. It’s also the first time in 12 years that varsity is headed to the state playoffs, which begin Nov. 3. Varsity won its final match Oct. 27 against Rio Rico, 3-0.
Pecan Cup
The inaugural Pecan Cup golf match between Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools is Nov. 2 at Torres Blancas Golf Course.
The event will be held at the end of each golf season with the top four boys and girls from each school and head coaches going head to head.
Girls golf
The Sahuarita High School girls golf team won the the AIA Division II Section II Championship.
Dominate Wrestling
Three wrestlers from Dominate Club Wrestling competed in the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, over the weekend, bringing home All American titles.
Fifth-grader Jasmine Buck earned All American champ. Maya Rodriguez, a fifth-grader, earned a third place All American. Isabella Huber, eighth grade, placed sixth All American.
Sahuarita 49ers
The Sahuarita 49ers 13u football team won the Tucson city championship Oct. 29, and are headed to regionals in Las Vegas on Nov. 11.
SHS swim
Hard work during the SHS Mustang swim season paid off at the SARQ Invitational meet Oct. 28 and 29. A majority of the team had best times or close to best times. Times were submitted for possible qualification for next weekend’s state competition in Phoenix.
For the yoys, the 200 Medley Relay team - Conner Swigert, Kaeden Wolf, David Martinez and Jack Sparks - finished 11th in 1:57.89. Martinez followed up in the 200 Individual Medley (2:24.74) in eighth. Swigert finished 12th place. Both earned provisional times.
In the 100 Butterfly, D. Martinez (1:01.67) and Sparks (1:08.64) finished 10th and 21st respectively. Swigert finished 10th in the 500 Freestyle, a provisional time. Eli Piedmont succeeded in bettering his time in the 100 Breastroke.
The girls medley team placed 20th with a 2:29.6. Abigale Johnson, Analise Dixon, Karson Darre and Payton Floyd made up this team.
Madison Valencia, in the 200 Freestyle, swam hard and dropped almost 20 seconds off her previous time. Emma Barker, Isabel Wright, and Payton Floyd also had time drops/best times in the 50 Freestyle. Belle Flythe and Annalise Dixon bettered their previous times in the 100 Breastroke. Finally, the 400 Freestyle Relay team finished 14th in 4:47.77 (A. Johnson, A. Dison, K. Darre and P. Floyd).
The state meet is Nov. 4-5 in Phoenix. Qualifiers are Conner Swigert, Eli Piedmont, David Martinez and Jack Sparks in the 200 Medley Relay, with Kaeden Wolf as an alternate. C. Swigert also qualified in the 100 Backstroke and as an alternate in 500 Freestyle. D. Martinez will compete in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Backstroke.
Cheerleading
The Sahuarita 49ers had three cheerleading teams place in the TYF San Tadeo Cheer Competition last weekend. The 14u cheer team placed first. The 10u cheer team and 8u cheer team had second place wins.
Baseball signing
Sahuarita High School baseball player Terrance Hicks has signed to play for Luna Community College in New Mexico.
Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone