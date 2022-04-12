girlstrack.JPG

Riley Amarillas, Izabel Rodriguez, Jaeleigha Abalos and Mia Dionisio.

 SUSD

Track and field

The Walden Grove track team traveled to Marana High School for an invitational over the weekend.

The girls placed third, with several athletes placing first in their events.

Mia Dionisio finished third in the 200-meter dash and third in the javelin.

Izabel Rodriguez finished sixth in the 200 meters and fifth in the 100 meters.

Jaeleigha Abalos finished second in the javelin.

The girls 4x400 relay finished second: Mia Dionisio, Izabel Rodriguez, Riley Amarillas and Isabella Sizer.

The girls 4x100 relay finished fourth: Mia Dionisio, Savannah Rodriguez, Izabel Rodriguez and Jaeleigha Abalos.

Riley Amarillas took first in the 800 meters and third in the mile.

isabella.png

Isabella Sizer

Isabella Sizer won second in the 800 meters.

Savannah Rodriguez finished eighth in the 400 meters.

paul.png

Paul Guy and Elvis Dominic

During the Mario Castro Invitational last month, the boys team placed third overall. 

Elvis Dominic won third in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200.

Thomas Duncan took fourth in the high jump.

Paul Guy took third in the long jump.

jackson.png

Jackson Klump

Jackson Klump finished first in discus and second in javelin.

Juan Medina took fourth in javelin.

Justin Shehow was third in discus and eighth in shot put.

gabe.png

Gabe Watkins-Daigle

Gabe Watkins-Daigle won first place in shot put and seventh place in discus.

jeffery.png

Jeffery Handlong

Jeffery Handlong won second in shot put.

special olympics .jpeg

Coach Jake Price, James Miner, Ashton Ward, Jacob Garica, Micheal Dineen, Gary Hitchiner, Matt Wise, AJ Carter, Charlie Carey, Brady Radovich, Coach Jeff Bollnow and Jackson Lathom.

Special Olympics 

Seniors from the Sahuarita High School football team supported the Special Olympics last weekend at Amphitheater High School.

The team escorted the athletes to different stations and providing plenty of high-fives and cheers.

Coach Jake Price said the purpose of participating was to serve the community and teach players the importance of selflessness.

“The focal point of our football program is character development and we felt that this was a great opportunity to teach our players that society is something that you must contribute to,” he said. “It was heartwarming to see the Olympians excited to compete and how honored our Mustangs were to be a part of it.”

He said they look forward to helping with this event for many years to come.

teamofseason.jpeg

The Sahuarita High School wrestling team was voted as team of the season. 

Team of the season

The Sahuarita High School Mustang wrestling team has been named the winter Team of the Season by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

They were selected by a fan vote on the AZPreps365 app. The team will receive a $500 gift card to Sprouts.

SHS’s wrestling team had a historically strong season, jumping from 0 points in 2019 to 160 this winter.



High school coaches may submit sports information and photos to: jverwys@sahuaritasun.com

