Former Mustang softball player Leah Salas earned Player of the Week honors from the California Pacific Conference.
The freshman at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University was chosen for her outstanding performance for the week. She collected at least one hit in all games to hit .619 for the week.
She also earned four doubles and a pair of home runs, driving in a total 10 runs and scoring 12 more.
SHS track
The Sahuarita High track and Field team competed at the Joe Brady Memorial Invitational on April 7 in Marana.
The boys finished 10th out of 25 teams and the following student athletes placed: Nas Pedrego, eighth in 300 hurdles; Michael Dineen, sixth in 100 meters; Wyatt Butler, sixth in 300 hurdles; Pedrego, fifth in 110 hurdles; and Adam Kelly, fifth in pole vault.
The girls finished ninth out of 25 teams. The following placed: Juli Silvester, eighth place in 1600 meters; Evelyn Pontnack, fifth in long jump; Alyssa Alegria, fifth pole vault; Camila Villalobos, fifth javelin; Rachel Salinas, third in pole vault; and Hayle Salcido, second in discus. The girls finished eighth in the 4x100.
