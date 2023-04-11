leah.jpg

Former Sahuarita High School student Leah Salas, right, during college signing day in 2022. 

Softball alum

Former Mustang softball player Leah Salas earned Player of the Week honors from the California Pacific Conference.

track.jpeg

Track


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

