SHS swimming
Sahuarita swimmers held their last regular meet on Thursday and celebrated Senior Night. The Mustangs swam against Mica Mountain, Pusch Ridge and Walden Grove.
Team scores for the girls put Pusch Ridge in first place with Mica Mountain second, Sahuarita in third and Walden Grove in fourth.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Jenny Thompson swam for a second place finish for Sahuarita (2:39.29). Zoe Piedmont was second in the 50 yard freestyle with a 30.15 ad came in third in the 100 freestyle (1:10.40). Evelyn Pontnack swam the 100 Butterfly for the first time and earned a second place (1:26.35).
In the 500 Freestyle, Ariceli Romero and E. Pontnack placed second and fourth. A. Romero, J. Thompson, Z. Piedmont and E. Pontnack swam hard for a 2:06.36 time and finished first in the 200 Freestyle Relay.
Final team scores for the Boys put Pusch Ridge in first, Walden Grove in second, SHS in third with Mica Mountain in fourth. A third place finish with a time of 1:28.70 was earned in the 200 Medley Relay by Ian Thompson, Hugh Sparks, Joseph Laity and Aiden Law.
In the 200 Freestyle, Rowe Thompson swam hard for a third place finish (2:26.49). Later in the meet, he came up second in the 500 Freestyle with a 6:39.59. I. Thompson, in the 200 Individual Medley, swam for third place with a 2:20.15. He won the 100 Freestyle in 53.36.
The boys were successful in the 200 Freestyle Relay. First place went to SHS with a time of 1:41.16 (J. Laity, David Martinez, H. Sparks and I. Thompson). J. Laity also swam for a third place finish in the 100 Backstroke (1:10.13).
The SHS swimmers will have two more opportunities to qualify for state in the upcoming Pecan Classic Invitational (hosted by SHS) on Saturday, and the SOAZ Regional Qualifier on Oct. 29-30. The state meet is Nov. 5-6.
WG volleyball
{div}Walden Grove topped Rio Rico on Oct. 12. The Red Wolves lost the first set and took the next three for the win. {/div}
{div} Presley Valdez had 11 kills to lead the Red Wolves’ attack, followed Mackenzie Manriquez with 10. Nataly Karlinsey had 33 assists, eight serving aces and 17 points won – all team highs. Walden Grove has played several matches since and as of Tuesday morning was 12-15 overall and 3-3 in the 4A Conference Gila Region.{/div}
