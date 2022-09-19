Mustang swimmers
The Sahuarita High School Mustang swimmers competed Sept. 15, with the boys taking the win and the girls finishing second.
The boys started the meet with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay. Conner Swigert, Eli Piedmont, David Martinez and Jack Sparks swam a 2:01.33.
Noah Vaterlaus, Kruse Fillerup, Jordan Perea and Eddie Pannell swam for fourth place in the same event. Kaeden Wolf (2:28.14) and Perea (2:34.33) swam for a second and a third, respectively in the 200 freestyle. Vaterlaus ended up third in the 50 Freestyle while Fillerup finished fifth. David Martinez scored a first place in the 100 Butterfly with a personal best (58.81). Jack Sparks came in second.
Martinez later went on to finish first in the 100 Backstroke (1:05.66). Swigert hit a milestone, breaking six minutes in the 500 freestyle.
The boys finished first with 98 points to Tucson High School’s 87 and Palo Verde’s 44.
The Mustang girls also started out the meet with a win in the 200 Medley Relay with Annie Dixon, Abby Johnson, Karson Darre and Payton Floyd (2:30.15). Close behind were Peyton Barker, Kealani Crofts, Madison Valencia and Evelyn Pontnack in third.
Karson Darre (first, 2:38.35) and Jenna Muckle (fourth) represented the team in the 200 Freestyle.
The 200 Individual Medley followed with Abby Johnson and Linnea Masterson finishing second and third. Madison Valencia swam the 100 Butterfly (1:49.14) and Linnea Masterson was victorious in the 100 Backstroke (1:26.12) with Peyton Barker in fourth.
The swimmers will travel to Casa Grande Union High School on Sept. 22 and will swim against Mountain View Marana and Casa Grande.
WGHS swim
Walden Grove High School swimmers faced off against Mountain View and St. Augustine over the weekend, with the girls and boys team winning. That takes both to 5-0 on the season.
Event winners were:
•The boys 200 Medley Relay team of Michael Dailey, Esteban Alejandro, Daniel Shapiro and Brandon Rippl.
•The girls 200 Medley Relay team of Brianna Lopez, Selena Delgado, Holly Stevens and Shelby Grover.
•The girls 200 Freestyle Relay team of Athalia Davis, Aleah Dedmone, Vienna Schroeder and Vanessa Lara.
•The boys 400 Freestyle Relay team of Esteban Alejandro, Michael Dailey, Brandon Rippl and Daniel Shapiro.
•The girls 400 Relay team of Holly Stevens, Selena Delgado, Aleah Dedmone and Shelby Grover.
Individual winners: Landon Palmer in the boys 200 Freestyle, Shelby Grover in the girls 200 IM, Esteban Alejandro in the boys 50 freestyle, Brandon Rippl in the boys 100 butterfly, Aleah Dedmone in the girls 100 butterfly, Daniel Shapiro in the boys 100 Freestyle, Holly Stevens in the girls 100 freestyle, Michael Dailey in the boys 100 backstroke, Brianna Lopez in the girls 100 backstroke and Daniel Shapiro in the boys 100 breaststroke.
Football
Walden Grove High School put up a solid effort but lost a close one, falling to Arizona College Prep, 28-20, in Chandler on Friday. The Red Wolves return home to host Pueblo High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
Sahuarita High School did not play last week. The Mustangs play at Rincon/University Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls golf
The Sahuarita Girls Golf team won its first tournament win at the Flowing Wells Tournament of Champions last weekend.
The girls played 36 holes in two days, and won the tournament by 13 shots. Freshman Torrey Guerrero earned an individual championship.