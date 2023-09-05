pasted image 0.png

As Jack Sparks finishes his leg of the 400 Freestyle relay, David Martinez gets ready to dive in as Coach Krissy Swigert and team members Conner Swigert and Scott Keating look on (left to right).

SHS swim

The Sahuarita High School Mustang Swimmers hosted its first meet of the season against Cienega and St. Augustine on Aug. 30. The girls came out on top with the boys in second place.

wghs swim.jpeg

WGHS swim 
baseball cocahes.jpeg

Ernie Meza, Fernie Mejia, Victor Garcia and Sati Santa Cruz
cheerfest2.jpeg

Sahuarita 49ers
Screenshot 2023-09-05 at 9.02.30 AM.png

WGHS cheerleaders and staff perform at an open house. 
golfgirls1.jpeg

SHS golf


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

