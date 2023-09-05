SHS swim
The Sahuarita High School Mustang Swimmers hosted its first meet of the season against Cienega and St. Augustine on Aug. 30. The girls came out on top with the boys in second place.
The girls' meet had many highlights.
Madison Valencia contributed two first place finishes, in the 200 Freestyle (2:32.24) and in the 500 freestyle (6:51.07). Valencia was also a part of the winning 200 Freestyle relay team, along with Evelyn Pontack, Linnea Masterson and Annie Dixon (2:04.6). Masterson also contributed a second place finish in 200 Freestyle (2:45.99). Pontnack swam for a second place finish in the 50 Freestyle (33.31) with Peyton Barker coming in behind her in fourth (34.75). Karson Darre (2:46.11) finished first in the 200 Individual Medley and also had a top finish in the 100 Butterfly (1:11.88). New Mustang girls have been working very hard so far this season, including Arielle Galven, who dropped five seconds in her 50 freestyle.
For the SHS Boys, the 200 Medley relay team (Conner Swigert, Kaeden Wolf, David Martinez and Jack Sparks) began the meet with a first place finish with a time of 1:52.63. Another Boys Medley Relay team (Eddie Pannel, Eli Piedmont, Scott Keating and Noah Vaterlaus) dropped 11 seconds off their previous time. Swigert also went on to place second in the 200 Individual Medley (2:25.59) and had a first place finish in the 100 backstroke in which he broke the school record with his time of 59.96 and earned an automatic state time. Scott Keating finished second in this same event (1:12.52). The Boys had a 1-2 finish in the 50 Freestyle with David Martinez coming in at 24.9 and Jack Sparks with a 26.4. Martinez later came in second in the 100 Butterfly (1:08.90) and Sparks swam for a first in the 100 Freestyle (59.2). The 400 Freestyle Relay Team finished up the meet with a second place (3:46.88). Swimming in this event were Sparks, Martinez, Keating and Swigert.
The Mustang swimmers will compete against Walden Grove on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.
WGHS swim
The Walden Grove High School swim teams both won their meets at Flowing Wells High School on Sept.2.
The girls team won 109 to 60 points. The boys team won 160 to 54.
SHS baseball
The Sahuarita High School baseball team coaches this year include Ernie Meza, Fernie Mejia, Victor Garcia and Sati Santa Cruz.
The SHS baseball team was preparing for a friendly game against Nogales High School on Wednesday.
Sahuarita 49ers
The Sahuarita 49ers are hosting a fundraising cornhole tournament Sept. 10 to support their 9U football team.
Registration will take place at 1:30 p.m. and the game begins at 2 p.m. It costs $15 per player or $20 per team.
Cheer Fest
The Sahuarita 49ers cheerleaders performed alongside University of Arizona cheerleaders and other youth teams during the UA football game Sept. 2.
The performance was part of the University of Arizona’s Cheer Fest, a two-weekend cheer clinic.
WGHS Cheer
The Walden Grove High School cheerleaders teamed up with WGHS staff to put on a dance performance together during an open house Aug. 29.
To see video of the show, visit their facebook page at facebook.com/WaldenGroveHS.
SHS golf
The Sahuarita High School girls golf team played against Buena High School last week. They won 205 to 234.