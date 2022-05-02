The Sahuarita High School tennis team traveled to Paradise Valley on April 27, as the 11th seed in the team state tennis tournament and upset sixth-seeded Paradise Valley, 5-4.
The Mustang had singles wins from Zeke Villa, Luis Lopez and Kaden Boyter along with a clinching win from doubles team Nick Johnson and Jarom Hammerquist. Sahuarita now travels to Estrella Foothills on May 4, to play for a spot in the semi-finals.
Seven players from the boys and girls teams were selected last week to compete in the individual portion of the state tournament in Phoenix. Caitlin Will in singles and Kendra Metzger and Sierra Ryan in doubles advanced to the second round.
For the boys, Johnson and Hammerquist advanced in doubles, while Boyter and Jacob Walton won two matches to make it to the elite eight before dropping a hard-fought match to second-seeded Ironwood Ridge.
SHS softball
The Sahuarita High School softball team competed against a tough team from Saguaro High School on April 30 in the first round of the AIA state playoff games.
Brenna Figueroa pitched a gem, holding the Sabercats scoreless in the 4-0 win. Mallory Wroble and Kealy Myhre had big hits for the Mustangs, driving in three of the four runs.
SHS baseball
Mustang baseball had a good, old-fashioned pitchers duel with Seton Catholic High School on April 30, during the AIA state playoff.
Thanks to another stellar performance from Roman Ochoa and clean-up work from Diego Alvarez, the Mustangs held on to a 2-1 victory. Offensively, the Mustangs were led by Brian Brimmer, whose clutch hit sent the Mustangs to round two.
WGHS baseball
The Walden Grove Red Wolves baseball team advanced to the second round of the AIA 4A state championships after defeating Prescott High School, 13-1, last weekend. They played against Sahuarita High School on Monday, winning 4-2, to continue the advance.
College signing
On April 30, Sahuarita High School celebrated senior Samantha Johnson, who signed to play basketball at Highline Community College in Washington.
