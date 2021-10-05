If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SHS swimming
The SHS swimmers continued their season with an away meet against Flowing Wells and Sabino. The girls swam tough and came up second with 39 points while Sabino took first place (87 points) and Flowing Wells was third with 24 points.
Highlights for the girls included a second place finish for the 200 Medley Relay team (Araceli Romero, Jenny Thompson, Zoe Piedmont and Evelyn Pontnack), while Kim Allen, Kealani Crofts, Isabella Flythe and Avia King swam tough as well.
A. Romero also took second in the 200 Freestyle while J. Thompson placed second in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke. E. Pontnack A. Romero, K. Crofts and Hailey Bryson were a part of the 200 Freestyle Relay which finished second. E. Pontack stepped up to the plate and made an exceptional effort in her first meet attempt at swimming the 500 freestyle. She finished second overall.
The SHS Boys were victorious over Sabino and Flowing Wells. Final scores were: SHS 75, Sabino 57 and Flowing Wells 9.
David Martinez scored a first in the 200 Individual Medley with Joseph Laity coming in third. Sean Avila and Rowe Thompson finished second and third respectively in the 200 Freestyle. I. Thompson came out with a first in the 50 Freestyle with Jack Sparks achieving a personal best in the same event. S. Avila finished first in the 500 Freestyle with Kaeden Wolf swimming for third and a personal best.
SHS Boys continued with Hugh Sparks swimming for a first place in the 100 Breastroke. Paul Allen came in with a close second in the same event. Finishing up the meet with a second place in the 400 Freestyle Relay were I. Thompson, J. Laity, S. Avila and D. Martinez and a third place for R. Thompson, Aiden Law, Conner Swigert and Collin Montgomery.
On Thursday, the Mustangs host a home meet against Cholla and The Gregory School.