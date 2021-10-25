SHS baseball
The Roughriders 131, the club team that supports the Sahuarita High School baseball program, held its annual golf tournament at Haven Golf Course to benefit the team and breast cancer on Oct. 23.
Coach Sam Gelardi said they had 142 golfers and will be donating more than $2,700 to the Hope Matters Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The annual event started about seven or eight years ago to help out with extra costs for the baseball team. When Gelardi’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, the team decided to aid breast cancer research and the tradition has held.
“We feel good contributing to the good cause,” Gelardi said. “Hope Matters run a tournament too and we usually volunteer, a lot of our baseball families volunteer too, so we support them and they support us.”
Gelardi said the event is always a team effort. About 25 students from the baseball program volunteered to help set up and help throughout the day.
“We give them (the team) a lot. They travel to baseball tournaments, get good practice equipment and get a lot of cool things, so they have to learn to give back,” he said. “With our baseball program, we expect the kids to give back. We won't be greedy. It works out pretty good, and it’s a lot of work.”
During the event, they raffle prizes and if anyone has an item, gift card or certificate they would like to donate for a future raffle, they can contact Gelardi at 520-548-5729 or drop off items at Sahuarita High School.
SHS Pecan Classic Invitational
Sahuarita High School's inaugural Pecan Classic Invitational swim meet yielded impressive results.
The girls started off with Jenna Muckle swimming a personal best in the 200 freestyle. Jenny Thompson followed with a personal best in the 200 individual medley (2:40.89) and a provisional state time.
Kim Allen, Payton Floyd, Isabella Flythe and Ari Romero swam personal bests in the 50 freestyle, with Romero finishing fourth (29.0). In the 100 freestyle, Allen, Flythe and Muckle swam their best times of the season and in the 100 breastroke, Thompson finished seventh (1:26.20) and Kealani Crofts got a personal best with a 1:47.06.
For the boys, the 200 medley relay team finished third with a provisional state time (1:53.04): Ian Thompson, Hugh Sparks, David Martinez and Joseph Laity.
In the 50 freestyle, all of the Mustang boys achieved personal bests. Aiden Law ranked 12th (27.15) with Jorden Perea, Noah Vaterlaus and Kruse Fillerup following.
The swimmers in 100 butterfly were successful as well. Thompson swam for a third with a 58.67, a provisional time and just a second off the state automatic time. It was also a personal best for him. Two other swimmers gained provisional status in this event, David Martinez (1:02.11) and Hugh Sparks (1:06.38). Laity (54.96) and Martinez (58.36) finished third and seventh respectively in the 100 freestyle, both with provisional and personal best times. Also with personal bests in the 100 freestyle were Jack Sparks, Collin Montgomery, Vaterlaus and Fillerup. Kaeden Wolf achieved a personal best in the 500 freestyle, with a 6:43.41 and a seventh place finish.
The 200 freestyle relay team swam for a state provisional time (1:52.15). Sean Avila, Paul Allen, Connor Swigert and Jack Sparks were a part of that team. In the 100 backstroke, Thompson swam a personal best (1:01.16), finished third and has just a little to shave off for an automatic state qualifying time. Laity finished fifth with a provisional time and a personal best (1:03.37).
Avila, with a 1:07.68 (personal best) also swam for a provisional time. Swigert swam a personal best as well. Sparks, with a personal best, in the 100 breastroke and a 1:13.36 finished fourth. Avila also swam a personal best. To finish up the meet, the 400 freestyle relay team (Thompson, Sparks, Martinez and Laity) swam for third place and a provisional time (3:46.29).
The SHS swimmers have one more chance to earn provisional and automatic state qualifying times at the SOAZ Regional Qualifier on Friday and Saturday. The state meet will be held the first weekend in November.