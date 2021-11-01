The Sahuarita Mustangs' Aaron Bell looks for an opening Friday against Sabino in the team's final game of the season. The Mustangs fell, 71-7, to finish 1-8 on the year. Walden Grove, 2-6 on the seasons, didn’t play last week. They will play Sahuaro (1-6) on Friday, and will end their season Nov. 12 against Pueblo.
Pima Community College freshman Marissa Lopez was the Aztecs' top runner at the NJCAA Region I, Division I Cross Country Championships.
Pima Community College
Alvarado signs
Sahuarita Spartan Rugby player Victor “Guac” Alvarado has signed a Letter of Intent to play for Grand Canyon University next year. He will be studying forensic science.
SHS swimming
The Sahuarita Mustangs swam in the Southern Arizona Regional Qualifier Swim Meet on Oct. 29-30, the final chance to qualify for state.
In the 50 freestyle, Avia King achieved a significant time drop with a 44.77 and a personal best (PB). In the same event, Jenny Thompson swam a 28.3 for a PB and 19th place. Ari Romero (26th) finished with a 26.45 with Zoe Piedmont not far behind (30th). Evelyn Pontnack, with a 1:25.82, earned a PB in the 100 butterfly, as well as Hailey Bryson (1:55.34). Two more PBs were achieved by Kealani Crofts (1:25.62) and Isabella Flythe (1:28.58) in the 100 freestyle.
The boys were also in good form. The 200 freestyle relay team (Ian Thompson, David Martinez, Hugh Sparks and Joseph Laity) achieved a best time (1:40.21). In the 200 freestyle, Rowe Thompson (2:26.57) and Conner Swigert (2:38.26) swam PBs. Jack Sparks and Kaeden Wolf swam their way into the finals on Saturday in the 200 individual medley.
In the 50 freestyle, Sean Avila (26.90) and Aiden Law (27.96) had PBs with Joseph Laity finishing highest in the rankings with a 25.16. Thompson and Martinez had excellent times in the 100 butterfly and advanced to the finals. Thompson finished 11th and Martinez was 15th. Paul Allen swam for a PB in the 100 freestyle (1:06.50).
Thompson qualified for finals as well and ended up 11th. In the 100 backstroke, Laity earned a 1:05.36, Swigert swam a 1:12.22 (PB) and Martinez swam a 1:07.43 (PB) and got into the finals (16th).
The Mustang swimmers had a great season. State is this weekend.
Top Pima runner
Pima Community College freshman Marissa Lopez, a Sahuarita High grad, led the Aztecs to second place at the NJCAA Region I, Division I Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Glendale Heroes Regional Park.
Lopez was the top finisher for the Aztecs in the 5K (3.1 mile) race, finishing sixth in 22 minutes, 44.2 seconds.
