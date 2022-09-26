Pecan Cup
There's a rivalry brewing, and it's not on the football field. The Sahuarita Unified School District will hold the inaugural Pecan Cup, an end-of-year golf match between Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools, in October.
The plan is to take the top four boys and girls from each school, plus their head coaches, to form 10-person teams and pit them against each other at the end of each season. The winning team keeps the trophy — and bragging rights — for a year.
The first Pecan Cup is at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Torres Blancas Golf Course.
The boys and girls Mustang swim teams won their meets against Casa Grande and Mountain View high schools Sept. 22.
For the boys, Eli Piedmont finished first with a 2:19.67 in the 200 Freestyle while Eddie Pannell finished fourth. David Martinez achieved a second in the 50 Freestyle (25.54) and Noah Vaterlaus came in fifth. Conner Swigert broke the school record in the 500 Freestyle and came in first at 5:53.42 Kaeden Wolf was right behind in second.
For the girls, Karsen Darre competed in the 100 Butterfly and cruised to a first place finish (1:17.27) with Madison Valencia swimming strongly as well. Abby Johnson tried the 500 freestyle for the first time; Linnea Masterson and Madison Valencia swam strong in the 100 Backstroke.
To finish up the meet, the 400 Freestyle relay team (Payton Floyd, Annie Dixon, Karson Darre and Abby Johnson) cruised to a victory with a 5:07.01.
Sahuarita High School is installing NFHS Pixellot cameras in the gym and stadium. These automated cameras will allow the district to stream sports such as volleyball, wrestling, basketball and soccer.
The gym camera is being calibrated and should be available soon, while the stadium camera still needs to be installed but should be done this week.
Once the cameras are live and there is a home game, games can be viewed at nfhsnetwork.com.
