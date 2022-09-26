swimsept.jpeg

The Sahuarita High School swim team competes Sept. 22.

Pecan Cup

There's a rivalry brewing, and it's not on the football field. The Sahuarita Unified School District will hold the inaugural Pecan Cup, an end-of-year golf match between Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools, in October.



