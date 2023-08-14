The Sahuarita 49ers football and cheerleading teams competed in week one of the Sonoran Desert American Youth Football and Cheer season.
The teams headed to Sierra Vista to take on the Colts Aug. 12.
The 49ers had a strong weekend and the organization has been growing with about 300 kids between football and cheer this year.
The 8U team won its tackle game 12-0. The 9U team won its tackle game 20-0. The 10U team won its tackle game 48-0. The 11U team won its tackle game 22-0. The 12U team won its tackle game 12-6. The 13U team won its tackle game 35-12.
Additionally, the flag gold team won its match. They had four teams with a shut out.
The SGF 49ers cheerleaders (flag, 8U, 10U and 14U) were there to offer support.
Pecan Cup
The Pecan Cup, an annual golf tournament between the Sahuarita and Walden Grove high school teams, was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The cup will be moved to 2 p.m., Aug. 18 at the Country Club of Green Valley. The winning team will get to hold on to the award for the year.
Swimmers
The Sahuarita Stingrays Swim Team had two of its members earn accolades and medals from Arizona Swimming.
Brothers Daniel and Matthew Shapiro were both the fastest 50-free champions from both Long Course Regionals.
SHS baseball player
Sahuarita High School baseball player Nathan Huie participated in the Area Code Games in San Diego Aug. 6-11.
The game brings the top high school baseball players around the country to compete in eight regional teams. Huie was part of the New York Yankees roster; they came in second, winning three of four games.
Volunteers needed
Copper Hills Little League is still in need of volunteers for its baseball (minors and majors) and softball programs.
Some of the volunteer opportunities include head coach, assistant coach, team parent, team scorekeeper, team umpire and concession stand.
