SMS basketball
The Sahuarita Middle School Lady Jaguar basketball team won first place in their tournament on March 2.
SMS played against Anza Trail School for the championship, winning by 36-28.
The lead scorer for SMS was eighth grader Abby Silvester who had 14 points.
SMS is part of the Southern Valley League, which is made up of middle school athletic teams in the area including SMS, Anza Trail School, Wrightson Ridge School, Emily Gray, Continental School, Calabasas, Altar Valley and Coatimundi.
SHS track
The Sahuarita High School track and field team had a successful first meet of the season on March 4 at the Tucson High School Track and Field Invitational.
The boys finished 10th out of 20 teams and the girls finished 13th out of 20 teams.
The following athletes received medals for their performances:
- Hayle Salcido, first place in discus
- Camila Villlalobos, second place in javelin
- Adam Kelly, second place in pole vault
- Nasim Pedrego, third place in 110 hurdles
- Michael Dineen, Adrien Ramos, Pablo Loutanunau and Matthew Wise, third place in boys 4x100
WG softball
Walden Grove softball picked up a 10-2 win on the road against Vista Grande (Casa Grande) on Monday afternoon to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Senior catcher Neveah Baca led the Red Wolves from the plate with four of the team's 14 hits. Senior shortstop and outfielder Presley Valdez hit a home run in the fourth inning. Junior pitcher Alexis Velasquez lasted five innings and got the win from the mound, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out two. Freshman pitcher Maddie Holzer threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Red Wolves play next at Sabino High School on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Teacher of the year
Head football coach Jake Price was named Teacher of the Year at Sahuarita High School for 2023.
Every year, a teacher is chosen for the honor at each school for their commitment to students, excellent contributions to education and their exemplary teaching.
Price has been the head football coach at SHS since 2021.
Dominate Wrestling
The Dominate Club Wrestling Team participated at the Terminator World Championships on March 4.
The first session took ninth place and the second session took third.
Along with the youth competitors, two Dominate moms, Danim Cordero and Michelle Martinez, competed in the women’s division for the first time.
First session:
First place
- Brett Bates -106 pounds
- Brett Bates -109 pounds
- Zachary Bates- 120 pounds
Second place
- Dominik Chavez - 54 pounds
- Jasmine Buck - 66 pounds
Third place
- Channing Porter - 144 pounds
Fourth place
- Arturo Rangel - 74 pounds
Second session:
First place:
- Dominik Chavez - 53 pounds
- Isabella Huber- 130 pounds
- Jasmine Buck- 72 pounds
- Lily Kostur - 130 pounds
Second place
- Miabella Martinez - 101 pounds
- Michelle Martinez- 155 pounds
Third place
- Danim Cordero - 155 pounds
- Derek Wade - 78 pounds
- Lily Kostur -130 pounds
Fourth place
- Teegan Hubble - 66 pounds
Fifth place
- Benjamin Steward - 62 pounds
Sixth place
- Maximus Smith - 62 pounds