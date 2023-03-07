baskeballsms.jpeg

Sahuarita Middle School girls basketball. 

SMS basketball

The Sahuarita Middle School Lady Jaguar basketball team won first place in their tournament on March 2.

sahuaritatrack.jpeg

Sahuarita Track and Field. 
Maddie Holzer

Walden Grove pitcher Maddie Holzer.
price.jpeg

Jake Price


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?