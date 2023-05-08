SHS baseball
No. 3 seed Sahuarita run-ruled No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro, 11-1, in six innings on May 3 to move on to the semifinal round of the 4A state baseball playoffs.
Sahuarita will face Scottsdale Saguaro again at Diablo Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. Scottsdale Saguaro beat Flagstaff 10-0 on Saturday, May 6, in the elimination round. The tournament at this point is double elimination.
If Sahuarita wins Wednesday, it moves on to the state championship game at 7 p.m. May 15, at Tempe Diablo Stadium. If the Mustangs lose, they would again face Scottsdale Saguaro on Thursday in an elimination game.
SHS summer baseball
The Sahuarita High School Baseball team is still looking for four to six players on one of its summer teams.
Anyone interested should contact Junior Varsity Coach Hills at coachhills@gmail.com or 520-540-0510.
SHS softball
Several members of the SHS softball team were selected to the 4A Gila All Region Team for their performances this season.
Coach Chris Fanning earned Coach of the Year and Brenna Figueroa won Region Player of the Year.
Students McKayla Fackler, Ellie Romero and Kealey Myhre were named to the First Team.
Maria Fernanda Lerma, Emily Donia and Isa Garcia made the Second Team.
Cyra Sample, Hannah Silvester, Gracie Soto and Jayd Villa received honorable mentions.
WGHS Track
The Walden Grove Track and Field team had 13 qualify to the state meet in Phoenix over the weekend.
Lily Olson ran a personal best of 12:38 in the 3,200; Riley Amarillas also had a personal best of 12:24. Isabella Sizer had a personal best in the 800 with 2:30.
Jaeleigha Abalos threw her personal best in javelin with a mark of 111-6.
Mia Dionisio finished sixth in the 200 meters with a personal best of 26.22.
She also finished second in the 400 meters setting a new school record along the way with a time of 58.9. She also ran a personal best in the 100 meters at 12.88.
On the boys side, Skyler Allen ran a personal best in the 400 meters with a time of 50.99, finishing ninth.
Tommy Duncan placed second in high jump with a jump of six feet. Jackson Klump finished seventh place in discus and shot put. He threw a personal best in shot put with a mark of 47 feet 2.5 inches.
The boys 4x400 team of Jahme Dawson, Gabriel Noriega, Robert Stith and Skyler Allen finished second in 3:22, a school record.
Sports physicals
Sahuarita Unified School District will host a sports physicals fair June 1 for any SUSD middle and high school students. The physical meets the requirement for any of the SUSD sports.
The fair will take place in the Walden Grove High School gym from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and cost is $20 per student if purchased ahead of the event. It will cost $35 in cash for walk-ins.
All proceeds will go to the high school athletic programs. To sign up or get more information, visit bit.ly/23susdphysfair.
SHS track
The SHS Track and Field girls team came in 23rd of 30 during the AIA Division III State Championship on May 5 and 6.
Athlete Camila Villalobos finished second in javelin.
Along with Villalobos, the following girls qualified: Hayle Salcido and Alyanna Barraza, discus; Evelyn Pontnack, long jump; Ally Grover, 400; and Rachel Salinas, pole vault.
On the boys team, six students qualified: Nasim Pedrego, 110 hurdles; Matthew Wise, 100, 4x100; Michael Dineen, 4x100; Pablo Loustaunau, 4x100; Adrien Ramos, 4x100l and Jacob Garcia, discus.
WGHS signings
Two Walden Grove High School soccer players signed on to play at the college level.
Mikaela Winter will head to Cochise College and Joseph Miranda will play for Yavapai College.
Roman Bravo-Young Camp
On May 5, members of Dominate Wrestling Club participated in the Roman Bravo-Young Camp at Walden Grove High School.
Wrestlers in fifth-grade through high school learned from four-time state champion, four-time NCAA All American and two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young.
Audrey Jimenez, 2023 U.S. Open Senior Women’s 50KG champion, 2022 junior world silver medalist and three-time state champion also provided training.
SHS wrestling
On May 3, the Sahuarita High School Mustang Wrestling Team went three-for-three at the Arizona Greco Championship at Perry High School in Gilbert.
Sergio Macias, Nathaniel Gallardo and Gabriel Gallardo all came home with Greco state championship wins.