image (14).png

Sahuarita High School softball
tennis.jpeg

Sahuarita High School Junior Jacob Walton, center. 

SHS tennis

The Sahuarita High School boys tennis team finished the regular season ranked ninth in Division II. They will travel to the Tucson Racquet Center to play Salpointe Catholic on April 26.

SHS baseball 15 (1).jpg

SHS baseball player Dante Johnson. 
SHS softball McKayla Fackler 2.jpg

SHS softball player McKayla Fackler. 
channing.jpeg

Channing Porter
golfsportsroundup.jpeg

The LPGA/USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita monthly event. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?