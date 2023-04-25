SHS tennis
The Sahuarita High School boys tennis team finished the regular season ranked ninth in Division II. They will travel to the Tucson Racquet Center to play Salpointe Catholic on April 26.
Junior Jacob Walton went 15-0 this season as the top singles player.
The girls team finished sixth in Division II.
Both teams made it into top 10 rankings in the AIA Team Tennis Tournament.
The Sahuarita High School baseball team is ranked number one in the region and third of 48 in the 4A Conference.
Last week, they played Rio Rico High School and won, 4-0.
SHS lost its game to Nogales High School on April 24, 4-3 in eight innings.
The Sahuarita offensive stars were Ezra Vidal, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI; Vince Garcia, who was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; and Brian Brimmer, who went 2-for-4 with a double. Dominic Hernandez was the best of three SHS pitchers, allowing no runs or hits in three innings of relief.
Sahuarita finished the regular season at 15-3. As one of the top eight teams in the 4A Conference, they’ll host a first-round playoff game Saturday. Their opponent will be announced Thursday, after the play-in round is completed.
The Sahuarita High School softball team is ranked number one in the region and number nine of 47 in the 4A Conference.
They played Rio Rico High School last week and won, 13-10.
On April 24, SHS beat Nogales High School, 14-1, in five innings. They will now host Vista Grande on Wednesday. The winner will advance to the full-fledged 4A tournament, which starts Saturday.
Walden Grove High School wrestler Channing Porter has signed to Arizona Christian University.
Porter leaves WGHS as a three-time Arizona state placer and a four-time Arizona state qualifier.
The LPGA/USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita group had its largest monthly golf clinic April 22 at the Country Club of Green Valley.
There were 20 girls ages 5 to 14 who participated in activities focused on the five Es of the LPGA: empower, enrich, engage, energize and exercise.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
