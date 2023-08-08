SHS baseball
Sahuarita High School senior Nathan Huie is in San Diego this week to play baseball in the Area Code Games.
The event, which lasts through Friday, brings the top 240 high school baseball players from around the country together to compete in eight regional teams.
Scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams as well as top NCAA coaches attend.
Fall sports
The new school year started Monday, and so did most of the fall sports at Sahuarita Unified School District schools: football, volleyball, golf, cross country and swimming.
At SHS, football practices have begun but those who still want to participate can contact Coach Jake Price at jacob.price@sahuarita.net.
Volleyball tryouts for SHS took place Aug. 7-9, and practices start Aug. 10.
Girls golf will start Aug. 10 at the County Club of Green Valley.
Boys golf starts Aug. 9 at the Country Club of Green Valley.
Cross Country started Monday in the gym and swimming started Monday at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center.
SHS golf
The Sahuarita High School girls golf team had its last open range day before school started last week. Green Valley golf instructor Marvol Barnard, who has been recognized by national golf organizations, worked with the team over the summer.
Dominate wrestling
Dominate Club wrestling came in fifth at the Grand Canyon Championship on Aug. 5 in Scottsdale.
The team had 11 wrestlers in the lineup and many won individual awards as well.
Penelope Soto won first place. Sophia Gomez took home a first and second place prize. Dominik Chavez earned fourth. Maya Rodriguez took home third. Jasmine Buck earned first and third place. Marcus Killgore earned third place and was named Outstanding Wrestler. Brett Bates and Zachary Bates both earned a first place award. James Buck III earned a third place award. Lily Kostur earned second place and sixth.
Copper Hills board
The 2023-24 board election for Copper Hills Little League is now open.
CHLL holds elections for its board every year on the third Sunday in September. Anyone interested in running can fill out an interest form online. The deadline to submit the form is Aug. 31 and the annual election meeting will be held on Sept. 17 at the Anamax Recreation Center from 3 to 5 p.m.
New board Members will start Oct. 1.
For more information visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=972099.
Sidewinders baseball
The Sahuarita Sidewinders Baseball team will host a fundraising cornhole tournament at Triple Play on Sept. 8.
It costs $10 per person and there will be raffles and prizes for the first and second place winners. All proceeds go to the Sidewinders’ new 10U team.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and bags fly at 6:30 p.m.
Sports FUNdamentals
The Town of Sahuarita is hosting its Sports FUNdamentals program for youths over the next few months.
The program introduces children to different sports by breaking down the basics and engaging in activities tailored to a different sport each month.
The classes take place on Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at Anamax Park.
From Aug. 9-30, they will cover baseball and the cost is $20.
From Sept. 6-27 the focus will be on football and it will also be $20.
From Oct. 4-25, they will cover soccer and it costs $15.
To register, visit: sahuaritaparksandrec.org.