The Sahuarita Town Council met Monday, with several actions taken during the 90-minute meeting.
The council meets again on May 22 at 5 p.m. for an executive session and regular public meeting at 6 p.m.
The council approved the consent agenda, 6-0, including two intergovernmental agreements. Council member Simon Davis was absent. The council approved a $291,138 Operation Stonegarden grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for the Sahuarita Police Department. The grant provides funding through March 31, 2024.
The council also approved an amendment to a contract with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for dispatch services and associated records management. The agreement covers one year beginning July 1 at $337,601 annually with an extension option for two additional one-year periods.
The council unanimously approved two new commissioner appointments. Councilmember Deborah Morales appointed Moises Vallejo to the Parks and Recreation Commission to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2026. Vallejo fills the vacancy left by Diane Huckins' resignation. Vice Mayor Kara Egbert appointed Mark Ferguson to the Planning and Zoning Commission to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2026. Ferguson fills Michael Hernandez's vacancy following his resignation.
The council unanimously approved an emergency declaration for immediately applying an ordinance change for appointing new board, committee and commission members. Council members will now fill vacancies using a rotating list for making appointments. The council also reduced the Planning and Zoning Commission from seven to five to make it easier to make a quorum.
The council unanimously approved a tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2024 for $113,324,210. The approval sets the budget cap. Town staff reported the tentative budget includes $2.41 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for property acquisitions. The tentative budget also includes $80,000 for communications consultants to gather public polling about a potential November 2024 bond program and $1.9 million from the General Fund for expanding the Sahuarita Police Department building. The final budget could look different than the tentative budget but can't exceed the $113.3 million ceiling. The council will hold a public hearing June 26 for the 2024 final budget adoption.
