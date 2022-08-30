As Sahuarita High School football head coach Jake Price led his team through a pregame walkthrough on Friday, he painted the self-portrait of a young and likable player's coach who also commands respect, proper etiquette and a reverence for tradition from his players.
One of those traditions for the players involves Tingle Rock, a stone memorial on the southeast side of the field that honors longtime Sahuarita football coach and teacher Burton Tingle.
"We'll touch the rock. We actually do a walk to the rock through the plaza of the campus during pregame. That's actually what we're teaching now," he said. "Tingle Rock is actually dedicated to coach Tingle. This is going to be coach Tingle's 51st year coaching with the Mustangs. So you gotta think about the generations and the families. Tingle has always been an institution here.”
Price's steady hand and firm approach with his players speaks to the culture he's building with the Mustangs heading into his second season leading the team.
"We put the kid in front of the player. That's our primary focus," he said. "I always feel if we stay true to that, we'll always be true to ourselves and we'll give the kids the best benefit of the ultimate goal. We want to maximize their football ability, but we really want to create great people. We want our Mustangs to go out into the community and be great pillars of the community."
Seniors Brady Radovich and Ashton Ward have bought into the principles Price is preaching at Sahuarita.
“It’s a mixture of fun and work. If we work hard we get to have some fun, so it’s pretty great,” Radovich said.
“It’s been fun," Ward added. "It has been fun. He’s brought a positive culture to our team, and I love that."
The Mustangs are coming off of a 1-8 season in 2021, laden with setbacks in Price’s first year, but the character of last season’s team was never in question.
"Well, we learned who we weren't, that's for sure," Price said. "The first year is always difficult, but you add in the COVID, you add in we were in quarantine, you add in COVID tracing. There was one point we went on a road game with 17 kids. What I found out is these kids are good kids. They're gonna be great people. They're enjoyable to coach, and that's one thing we really hung our hat on in the offseason was: these are kids that you want to coach."
Ward is one of those ideal, team-first players Price is referring to.
While he focuses on preparing for his final season with the Mustangs, he’s using valuable lessons from last season as fuel for improvement this year.
“You just learn from your mistakes, that’s really all you can do,” he said. “Put in more work over the offseason and we’ll see.”
Price hopes last season’s off-the-field trials and on-field bumps will serve as building blocks to the foundation that he and his coaching staff continue to construct this season.
“For this year, if we want to make changes, like I told the team, like I've told anyone that ever asked, if we can run-block, we'll win, and that's really what it comes down to. Our special teams will take care of themselves. They'll be high quality and a little bit different. Coach (Jeff) Bollnow does a great job with the defense, and if we can add a power run game to it , we'll be successful this year."
Sahuarita will have a new slate of opponents this season after the Arizona Interscholastic Association approved a move to the 4A conference after the Mustangs appealed its 3A placement in the offseason.
According to Price, Sahuarita's move from the 3A South to 4A Gila comes down to competition and travel time.
"There's a couple of things. One, that 3A South is probably one of the best districts in all of Arizona, especially in 3A; they are dominant. But, for us, it really came down to just the logistics of it, he said.
"One of our primary goals taking over the program was to play every team on I-19. We want to make sure that I-19 has its own special rivalry. We got a majority of them. Hopefully, in the next couple years we'll get all of them."
The move to 4A Gila also revitalizes a rivalry with Walden Grove.
The varsity teams with campuses just three miles apart haven’t faced each other in the regular season since 2015, when a game was canceled because of an on-field fight.
It’s an on-field rivalry relationship Radovich is looking forward to rekindling.
“It’s obviously going to be a rivalry game, but when it’s all said and done, we’re still friends and there’s not going to be any anger toward each other,” he said.
For Price, reigniting the rivalry with Walden Grove is bigger than football.
"It's easy, especially with the rivalry coming back after all those years. The kids being real close, the campuses being right to each other, but, honest to goodness, the only thing that I'm really looking forward to in that game is the sportsmanship,” he said. “Between Coach Noble and myself, it really is our focus. When it comes to the game itself, it doesn't change anything. It's about executing your plays, knowing your assignments and your alignments. What I want to see is to see if we hit enough of the character development for our kids to realize that this is an opportunity to show great sportsmanship.”
Sahuarita opens the 2022 season against Buena (Sierra Vista) on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Sahuarita High School.