The Walden Grove baseball team beat the Rio Rico Hawks on Wednesday, 12-5, at RRHS.

The Red Wolves scored first on a two-run error in the top of the second inning. A double by Daniel Novelo with one out made it 3-0.

RRHS-WGHS baseball

Walden Grove pitcher Damian Lorta checks on the runner at first.
RRHS-WGHS baseball

Luispablo Navarro at bat for Walden Grove.
RRHS-WGHS baseball

The Red Wolves huddle up on the mound.


