The Walden Grove baseball team beat the Rio Rico Hawks on Wednesday, 12-5, at RRHS.
The Red Wolves scored first on a two-run error in the top of the second inning. A double by Daniel Novelo with one out made it 3-0.
The Hawks had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out.
Red Wolves pitcher Damian Lorta responded by retiring the next two batters on a pop out and strike out. A wild pitch to the following hitter allowed Echeverria to score the first Rio Rico run of the game. But right fielder Parker Witt made a running catch in foul ground in right field to end the threat with Walden Grove leading 3-1.
In the top of the fourth, Guillermo Metzler hit a three-run home run to stretch the Red Wolves’ lead to 6-1.
Rio Rico scored twice in the fifth to make it 6-3, but Walden Grove put the game away with four runs in the top of the sixth – two coming home on an RBI single by Lorta. They followed that up with two more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Hawks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late, and Walden Grove held on to win.
Metzler finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs. Novelo was 3-for 4 and Witt was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Lorta was the winning pitcher, striking out five, walking three and allowing seven hits and three runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings.
The Red Wolves improved to 4-3 in the regular season. They’ll host Canyon Del Oro on Friday.
