Sahuarita police said the Walgreens pharmacy near Walmart was hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
Police said the drive-through window at the pharmacy in the 18000 block of South Nogales Highway was hit several times between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police are asking anybody who many have heard shots or seen suspicious people in the area during that time frame to contact a detective by calling 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours or by calling the tip line at 520-445-7847, where callers can remain anonymous.