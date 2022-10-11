Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 11.28.33 AM.png

Robert Beachy speaks to the Governing Board after being named the new Sopori principal. 

 Sahuarita Middle School Assistant Principal Robert Beachy has been named new principal of Sopori School in Amado.

Beachy was named to the position by the Sahuarita Unified School District’s Governing Board on Oct. 5 after being recommended by Superintendent Manny Valenzuela.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?