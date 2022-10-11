Sahuarita Middle School Assistant Principal Robert Beachy has been named new principal of Sopori School in Amado.
Beachy was named to the position by the Sahuarita Unified School District’s Governing Board on Oct. 5 after being recommended by Superintendent Manny Valenzuela.
Beachy will take the reins from Jim Heinzelmann, who was named director of Human Resources of SUSD effective Sept. 26. Heinzelmann was at Sopori 11 years.
Beachy has been with the district since 2008, where he first started teaching English Language Arts at Sahuarita High School.
He has served as department chair, was teacher of the year and a professional development facilitator. Since 2015, Beachy has served as assistant principal at Sahuarita Middle School.
Valenzuela said the process to fill the principal position was “extraordinarily hard” with staffing challenges being experienced across many workforces, including education.
There was a search and interview process that drew external and internal candidates. While picking an internal candidate was the right choice, Valenzuela said it will require a plan for transitioning.
“This recommendation was not done as normal, or in a vacuum,” he said. “It does have implication, systemic implication, which is acknowledged. Multiple campuses are being affected.”
There will be a transition period of about two weeks at SMS and Sopori, with Heinzelmann continuing to do his work for the HR department and Beachy remaining at SMS for that time.
SMS Principal Stephanie Silman will be taking maternity time, so SHS Assistant Principal Michael DeSouza will come to SMS around Nov. 1 and serve as acting principal until the end of the semester.
“It's not easy, and it’s clearly a challenging time for all of us,” Valenzuela said. “We’re striving to advance the mission of our education goals while still being considerate to the fact that these decisions and goals have outcomes we’ll have to mitigate.”
Beachy said he always found himself drawn to Sopori and will miss SMS.
“I'm so very honored to be named principal at Sopori. I have such a deep reverence for that community,” he said. “There’s not a lot of jobs I'd leave SMS for but Sopori was one school I felt a connection to and knew if I ever got the opportunity, I'd go for it.”
