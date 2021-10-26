Leader in Character Oct 2021.png
The Sahuarita Unified School District Leaders in Character for October: Front: Sopori Elementary School, Damasso Morales, 2nd grade; Wrightson Ridge School, Eva Corneliusen, 2nd grade; Sahuarita Primary School, Lilyana Del Toro, 2nd grade; Copper View School, Grayson Hunt, 1st grade. Middle: Sahuarita Intermediate School, Jolene Ruiz, 3rd grade; Anza Trail School, Penelope Gibes, 6th grade; Anza Trail School, Evelyn Wilds, 3rd grade; Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, Levi Wallace, junior (September); Sahuarita Intermediate School, Henry Sehn 4th grade (September). Back: Walden Grove High School, Duncan Hoover, senior; Sahuarita High School, Noah Cornaby, senior; Sahuarita Middle School, Lydia Anderson, 7th grade; Wrightson Ridge School, Aurora Felzien, 8th grade. Joining virtually: Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, Allison Jarvis, kindergarten (inset).

