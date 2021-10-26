If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Unified School District Leaders in Character for October: Front: Sopori Elementary School, Damasso Morales, 2nd grade; Wrightson Ridge School, Eva Corneliusen, 2nd grade; Sahuarita Primary School, Lilyana Del Toro, 2nd grade; Copper View School, Grayson Hunt, 1st grade. Middle: Sahuarita Intermediate School, Jolene Ruiz, 3rd grade; Anza Trail School, Penelope Gibes, 6th grade; Anza Trail School, Evelyn Wilds, 3rd grade; Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, Levi Wallace, junior (September); Sahuarita Intermediate School, Henry Sehn 4th grade (September). Back: Walden Grove High School, Duncan Hoover, senior; Sahuarita High School, Noah Cornaby, senior; Sahuarita Middle School, Lydia Anderson, 7th grade; Wrightson Ridge School, Aurora Felzien, 8th grade. Joining virtually: Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, Allison Jarvis, kindergarten (inset).
