SHS wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team competed in “The Freakshow” tournament in Las Vegas on Oct. 15-16.
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team competed in “The Freakshow” tournament in Las Vegas on Oct. 15-16.
The tournament had tough competition from across the country and more matches than typical tournaments. Regular season match limits are six matches per day with a minimum of 45 minutes in between. In this tournament, students wrestled four to five matches in one hour.
Isaiah Miller and Christian Lopez earned first place wins. Miyah Palacios earned second place. Julian Prieto finished third, Sergio Macias earned fifth place and Gabriel Gallardo took sixth.
Coach Paul Vasquez said the team wrestled well and showed a lot of growth.
“I was pleased with most of their performances and I am really looking forward to seeing them compete this season,” he said.
There is one more preseason tournament in Iowa on Halloween weekend before the season starts Oct. 31.
The Sahuarita High School girls golf team finished second at a match at Torres Blancas golf course against Rincon/University High School and Canyon Del Oro High School.
Every player kept her score under 54; SHS finished with a 191.
Their next match is Oct. 19 at Del Lago Golf Club in Vail against Sabino and Cienega. The Mustangs are ranked 17th in the state and Coach Scott Jessee predicts they will make it to the state tournament.
Walden Grove topped Sahuaro, 39-20, on Friday, to go 4-2 on the season.
The Sahuarita High Mustangs lost at home Friday against Rio Rico, 27-7, to go 0-6 on the season.
Go to Sahuaritasun.com for slideshows from both games.
Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com.
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.