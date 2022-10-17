Football

Walden Grove's Jahme Dawson outruns Sahuaro's Dashun Smith for a touchdown on Friday.

 Rick McCallum Special to the Sahuarita Sun
Sahuarita High School wrestling team. 

The Sahuarita High School wrestling team competed in “The Freakshow” tournament in Las Vegas on Oct. 15-16.

SHS Girls Golf. 


Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories can email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com

